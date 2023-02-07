Regional Crop Educator
Jefferson, Rock, Walworth Counties
Jefferson County is proud to have two Producer-led Watershed Protection Groups, the Jefferson County Soil Builders and the Rock River Regenerative Graziers.
Both groups have received a second year of funding from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) as well as a generous donation from The Nature Conservancy. The groups will use their funds for a variety of programming: conservation practice cost-share program, professional development of farmer members, educational programs and research.
The Jefferson County Soil Builders (JCSB) is a group of farmers focused on improving soil health and water quality with conservation practices and cover crops within conventional cropping systems. The JCSB cost-share program for 2023 will include $25/acre for single species cover crops on up to 50 acres and $40/acre of multispecies cover crops after wheat on up to 40 acres, with priority to first year participants. The group, who is being assisted by the Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department, also plans the following events:
- Field day showcasing aerial seeding of cover crops
- Research, field day, and fact sheet on legume cover crops after wheat to reduce fertilizer nitrogen applications
- Research and fact sheet on cereal rye after corn to mitigate risk of nitrate leaching
- Shop talks for farmer-to-farmer discussion on soil health topics
- Website development
- Organizational structure work
The Rock River Regenerative Graziers (R3Gs) are improving the Rock River Basin Watershed by converting land from continuously grazed pastures and row crops into permanent, regenerative rotational grazing systems. Services available from the R3Gs and their fiscal agent, Glacierland RC&D, include:
On-farm consultations, mentoring and development of farm specific grazing plans by experienced graziers.
The Graziers offer the following cost share incentives: soil sampling; seeding new pastures and interseeding existing pasture; and installing fencing, water lines and watering facilities. These activities must be part of an overall plan to develop or enhance a rotational grazing system.
The Graziers also offer:
- Professional development of group members.
- Pasture walks for farmers to learn more about how to implement rotational grazing.
- Pasture walks for the general public to learn how to support regenerative agriculture and water quality.
The Jefferson County Soil Builders and the Rock River Regenerative Graziers are co-hosting two events in 2023. The first will be held in conjunction with the Brew with a View at Korth Park County Park on June 22. At that event, a rainfall simulator will be used to display infiltration and runoff conditions for various covers including pasture, cover crops, and conventional tillage. The groups are also co-hosting a soil health workshop that will be at the end of the year and will among other things highlight the Soil Builder’s research project results.
More information is available from Patricia Cicero at the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department (patriciac@jeffersoncountywi.gov or 920-674-7121) or Dean Weichmann, lead farmer for the Soil Builders (920-988-4620).
More information about the Graziers is available from Kirsten Jurcek, Glacierland RC&D (kirsten@glacierlandrcd.org or 920-342-9504). They group’s website is www.regenerativegraziers.com.
Anyone interested in cost sharing from either group should know both groups have an application process followed by contracting specific to your farm. No conservation activities will be cost shared by either group without a signed contract prior to their implementation.
