JEFFERSON — Jefferson County officials hope to use broadband internet enhancement grants to bring connectivity to some of the county’s most remote areas.
County officials and their partners, Bug Tussel of Green Bay and Edge Broadband of Elkhorn, are preparing for construction in the west, central and south central portions of the county this year.
Members of the county’s broadband working group received an update Wednesday from representatives of Bug Tussel.
“We want Jefferson County to be attractive for economic development and for people to move here,” said Mark Dodge of Bug Tussel. “We have Public Service Commission funds, a bond commitment and Jefferson County will get fiber to connect its highway shops, 911, sheriff’s training shops and other facilities.”
Dodge called what the county is doing to bring broadband service to its residents — many of them rural — “amazing.”
“We’ve worked with the county for five years,” he said. “Jefferson County has a great track record of getting done what they say they will get done and having previous project success makes for a proven track record. The county shows initiative and seamless work.”
The county and Bug Tussel have been making an effort not just to plan to string fiber down Interstate 94 and state highways, but to analyze perhaps better routes on rustic roads to ensure the highest number of homes can connect.
Dodge likened internet installation in Jefferson County to the placement of electricity in the United States in the early 1900s.
Much of the broadband project in Jefferson County is subject to supply chain issues and contractor availability, according to Dodge. While it might seem simple to add broadband installation to, say, electrical maintenance, the reality is more complicated, Dodge said.
“This is very specific engineering,” he said. “It’s like a fancy garden hose. With a watering hose split twice, you get good water flow to both sprinklers. But split it five times and the fifth sprinkler doesn’t always get much water.”
People will have several sources to receive information about when broadband hookup opportunities are coming to their rural neighborhoods or isolated homes. Sometimes this advertising will simply be flyers left on doors, Dodge said.
“We’re lighting people up (with broadband) as we go by their houses,” he said.
The Ogden and Cambridge areas will likely be connected this September, October and November, according to Dodge.
Service to the areas in and around Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson is coming soon, he said.
“We are projecting the south and eastern sides of the county will be coming in 2024,” said Tom Lieberherr of Bug Tussel. “As the year progresses, we can tighten up the timelines.”
“Backbone routes,” from Watertown to Fort Atkinson and Concord to Lake Mills, should be done by late next year, officials were told.
The county is planning to post a “dashboard” of progress on the projects in the coming months to allow the public to monitor the projects, said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier.
Rural residents who wish to connect to a broadband fiber line should expect a price on par with installing electrical lines from the road to their residence, Lieberherr said.
It costs about $3 per foot to link a house to a station near the road. About 90% of homes are less than 200 feet from the roadway, he said.
“It’s similar to power company costs,” he said. “The hookup cost could be as little as $100, or in the thousands, for a longer driveway. People should not expect a free hookup, but it will be reasonable and competitive.”
Grants play a big role in the initiative, and there are two main projects for which the county and its partners received grant money this year, Wehmeier said.
One project is focused on an unincorporated portion of the Fort Atkinson School District and will be done by Edge Broadband.
“This application included support by the county, Fort Atkinson schools and the city,” he said. “The grant for this project was $1.96 million, with a match by Edge and the county of $4.574 million. The county contributed $250,000 toward this, with American Rescue Plan funds. The initial estimate was this project would provide fiber for 187 businesses and 2,559 residents. It is expected this will begin in spring and early summer of 2023 and will go through 2024.”
Feedback from the public on the rural broadband installation projects has been positive, Wehmeier said.
“Most often, the question is, ‘How soon will it be here?’” he said.
Access to broadband has become as important as utilities, Wehmeier said.
“From a residential standpoint, it provides access to entertainment, communication, access to information and other quality-of-life abilities,” he said. “Broadband is key for access and necessity of education from K-12, higher education, professional development, skill development opportunities and life-long learning. Broadband is a necessity for telecommuting and work-from-home needs, and access has become a crucial real estate component.”
This is especially important in Jefferson County, because it is a connector between the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, he said.
“Access is crucial for businesses from healthcare, to food and beverage, to advance manufacturing and agribusiness,” he said. “Each sector has a need, and a growing need, for access to broadband.”
Edge plans to provide updates to the county broadband committee in the near future, Wehmeier said.
Rural broadband “opens up the remote workforce and things like Telehealth,” Dodge said. “There are people making life decisions based on $5 worth of fuel right now and broadband access will help the economic growth of Jefferson County.”
