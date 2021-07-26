JEFFERSON — A partnership with Bertram and Netwurz to seek broadband grants to assist Jefferson County with internet coverage in rural areas, was approved by the county’s broadband committee Friday.
In 2019, the county was authorized to form a partnership with the two vendors in an effort to seek broadband grants, but the first round of grants was not successful and the project did not move forward until 2020.
In the fall of 2020, Gov. Tony Evers released $5 million in CARES funding. Jefferson County was granted $1.1 million, which it put toward fixing four wireless locations in the county.
This year, Evers announced $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, from which the county seeks to receive just under $4.3 million for its broadband project. In addition to money from the federal government, there is a plan to match the amount granted using county funds and a contribution from the two providers.
Under this plan, the county pays 25% of the matched funds, with Betram and Netwurx covering the remaining 25% to add up to match the $4.3 million.
Members voted in favor of the budget laid out in the application, which is due Tuesday. A decision on the grant award will be announced in fall.
Included in the broadband expansion are six towns, including Watertown, Ixonia, Palmyra, Lake Mills, Jefferson and Waterloo. Each town will submit its own grant application as part of the larger project.
Network connectivity has shown to be a necessity, especially during the pandemic. With telecommuting growing and more businesses operating out of homes, many people need reliable internet to work. Schools are also increasingly reliant upon broadband access, as virtual learning became prevalent and required both teachers and students to use more bandwidth than usual.
In the town of Waterloo, with a population of more than 3,300, schools struggled to ensure every student had quality internet connectivity, especially at Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School, which serves grades 5-8.
While the school offered a hybrid learning experience of both in-person and virtual learning, it saw a disparity of consistent connection between students who live in rural areas and those who live in the city limits.
Intermediate/Middle School Principal Christine Ziemann spoke to this divide at the meeting and said rural families had struggles with spotty service. “Any boost in broadband would help our families, (especially) in our more rural areas,” she said.
In all, the expansion is expected to make broadband available to 2,911 homes and 62 businesses across the six towns.
