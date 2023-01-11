JEFFERSON — A relatively new Jefferson County Solid Waste/Clean Sweep Specialist is in place, as are dates for countywide Clean Sweep events for spring and fall.
James Zumstein replaces Caitlin McAleavey in the position of solid waste/clean sweep specialist and said this week he is excited to announce Clean Sweep events allowing residents of Jefferson County to safely dispose of everything from unwanted appliances to old chemicals.
“I spent most of my professional career working in retail management in Janesville before deciding that I wanted to make a positive impact on the world, so I went back to school to get a degree in environmental science,” Zumstein said. “I also volunteered with Janesville’s Sustainability Committee and discovered I enjoyed working in local government, so I jumped at the opportunity to come work with Jefferson County as the solid waste/clean sweep specialist.”
When determining the dates for collection events, Jefferson County first must secure dates at the desired locations,” Zumstein said.
“We ask for multiple weekends that would be available for use at the locations. We use the Jefferson County Fair Park for one event in the spring that collects household hazardous waste, agricultural waste, electronics and appliances, and tires,” he said.
This will be held on May 12 and 13.
“We also have one event in the fall at the Jefferson County Fair Park for electronics and appliances — Oct. 21 — as well as one fall Clean Sweep for household hazardous waste and agricultural waste at the Watertown Street Department on September 15 and 16,” he said.
For the first time in 2023, the county will be having a third electronics and appliance recycling event that will take place on June 10 at the Lake Mills Light and Water Department. This event is possible because the county received a new grant made available by the Wisconsin DNR, according to Zumstein.
“Once we have a list of available dates at the locations, we then reach out to our partner companies that assist us with collecting the materials and see which of the available dates they are available,” he said. “We finalized our 2023 dates in October, just days before we hosted our final event of 2022.”
The partners the county uses for the collection of materials are all certified by the State of Wisconsin to collect and responsibly process the materials, Zumstein said.
“Any household hazardous waste and agricultural waste is processed by Veolia Environmental Services of Milwaukee, where they recycle or safely dispose of everything collected at the events,” Zumstein said. “This can happen through incineration, or by chemically stabilizing the materials before being landfilled.”
The county will use Resource Solutions Corp. from Madison for the collection of electronics and appliances this year, Zumstein said.
“They disassemble all materials and collect the valuable metals found in the electronics so they can be recycled, and they properly dispose of anything else, including hazardous waste,” he said. “They also ensure that anything containing personal data is completely destroyed, so nobody’s personal information is at risk.”
Liberty Tire breaks the tires they collect down into raw materials that can be re-used for products like rubberized flooring and asphalt, rubber mulch and shock-absorbing athletic surfaces.
The 2022 Clean Sweep events collected more than 20 tons of household hazardous waste and more than a ton of agricultural waste, according to county data.
“We also collected over 17,500 pounds of electronics waste and more than 240 large appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and air conditioners. More than 230 tires were also collected at the spring event,” Zumstein said.
Clean Sweep and electronics and appliance recycling events are important because they make it easy for residents to responsibly dispose of items that should be kept out of landfills, Zumstein said. Many of the materials still have value, and collecting them allows valuable materials to be reutilized, saving limited resources.
“They also keep hazardous materials from harming the public due to chemicals potentially making their way into groundwater or surface waters,” he said.
More information about Clean Sweep events, including dates, times, locations and accepted items can be found on the Jefferson County website at under the Planning and Zoning Department.
If you go:
Clean Sweeps
May 12, 3-5:30 p.m. and May 13, 8-11 a.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. Entry at Gate 5 from Spangler Road on the North Side of the fair park. The event costs $10 cash household or farm vehicle. Businesses are charged by weight. Required registration is available by phone at 920-674-7430.
Sept. 15, 3-5:30 p.m. and Sept. 16, 8-11 a.m. at Watertown Street Department, 811 S. First St., Watertown. $10 cash fee per household or farm vehicle. Businesses are charged by weight. Required registration is available by phone at 920-674-7430.
Latex paint will not be accepted at any Clean Sweep event.
Electronics and Appliances Recycling
May 13, 8-11 a.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. Entry at Gate 5 from Spangler Road on the North Side of the fair park. Fees may apply for TVs and some appliances. Pricing is available by phone at 920-674-7430.
June 10, 8-11 a.m. at Lake Mills Light and Water Department, 155 Industrial Dr., Lake Mills. Fees may apply for TVs and some appliances. Pricing is available by phone at 920-674-7430 .
Oct. 21, 8-11 a.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 Jackson Ave. Jefferson. Entry at Gate 5 from Spangler Road on the North Side of the fair park. Fees may apply for TVs and some appliances. Pricing is available by phone at 920-674-7430.
Tire Recycling
May 12, 3-5:30 p.m. and May 13, 8-11 a.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. Entry at Gate 5 from Spangler Road on the North Side of the fair park. Cash fees per tire apply.
