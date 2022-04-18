If you ordered trees or shrubs from the Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department, it’s time to pick them up.
People can pick them up at the Jefferson County Fair Park-East Building, south of the Activity Center.
Pickup dates and times are Wednesday, April 27, from noon to 5:30 p.m.; and Thursday, April 28, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People who have any questions regarding their order may call the Land & Water Conservation Department at (920) 674-7110 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those who cannot pick up their order on these dates may call the office to make other arrangements.
One's order is bare root stock. People do not need to bring a trailer. Cars will form a line to approach the pickup location and one's order will be brought out to their vehicle.
There are no refunds. Since the stock is perishable, if people do not pick up their order on the specified dates, their order might be donated to the Jefferson County Parks Department.
The county's supply is sold out and no additional trees or shrubs will be available for purchase. Tree spades will be available to rent for a refundable deposit fee of $80. Only the exact amount of cash or a check are accepted. The county will not have change available.
Distribution information will be mailed to everyone that bought trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.