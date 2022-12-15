This holiday season, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in communities.
There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign, according to a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign press release.
The campaign runs Friday through New Year’s Day.
According to the press release this campaign is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. It is focused on saving lives. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said “We cannot do this alone. We ask everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober.”
Wisconsin officers have special training to help combat impaired driving, including: 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads, 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts, among the most in the nation and 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility OWI task forces operating around the state.
Everyone in the community can help with this effort in several ways, according to the press release, by identifying a sober designated driver, or finding a safe ride home; if you suspect a driver is impaired call 911, provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location and download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a find a ride feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services.
“This enforcement campaign helps us get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives,” said Milbrath. “Help us put an end to these needless tragedies.”
