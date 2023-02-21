JEFFERSON — Members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team dove in the icy Rock River near the Puerner Street Bridge as they practiced cold water/ice rescues.

“Throughout the winter season, when frigid rivers and lakes have portions of open water, as well as ice cover — especially thin ice — it creates an extremely hazardous environment,” said Sgt. Tim Steinbach of the dive team. “During this training day, dive team members utilized Stearns Cold Water Rescue Suits to practice rescuing/recovering simulated victims in these dangerous conditions.”

