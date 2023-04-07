Do you want to take photos with the Easter Bunny this weekend?
Listed below includes Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Bunny photo opportunities to create memories with loved ones in Jefferson County.
The Palmyra Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday in Palmyra Village Park, 955 S. Eighth St., Palmyra starting at 10 a.m., ending at noon.
On Saturday Jones Market, 601 Jones Ave.,Fort Atkinson, will be having an Easter celebration. Easter Egg hunts for children, start every half hour, live baby animals will be waiting to be pet, and Pork Chop the Bunny for Easter will be waiting to take pictures with everyone. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Our House Senior Living — Whitewater Memory Care will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday from 11-12:30 p.m. at Our House Senior Living, 945 E. Chicago St. Guests are asked to bring their own baskets, the Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with. Refreshments will be provided.
The Jefferson Optimist Club will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday for children ages 0-10 years-old. Bring your own baskets for the hunt and take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Stoppenbach Park East Shelter, E Linden Dr, Jefferson. The egg hunt starts promptly at 1 p.m. and the event will end around 1:30 p.m.
Waterloo Parks will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Waterloo Fireman’s Park, 500 Park Ave., Saturday. The event starts at 10 a.m., participants will meet in front of the Park Pavilion to meet the Easter Bunny. At 10:30 a.m. the Easter Egg Hunt will take place. Each participant is asked to grab 5 eggs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.