JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is continuing its drive toward completion of the Interurban Trail and this week its leaders approved a grant application to the Wisconsin DNR for $250,000 to help do so.
With the county board’s unanimous approval Tuesday, county officials are authorized to pursue a grant application to the DNR’s Knowles Nelson Stewardship Grant Program, the Federal Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund to complete Phase III of the Interurban Trail.
The recreational trail for hiking, biking and cross-country skiing on right-of-way owned by We Energies, when complete, will be 10.96 miles between Watertown and Oconomowoc.
“This off-road, paved trail connection will be built on the former Interurban Rail Line and is located primarily in Jefferson County, 10 miles and a portion in Waukesha County, that being one mile,” the resolution read. “This resolution authorizes the Jefferson County Parks Department to seek additional funding for this project to complete Phase III of the Interurban Trail through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Knowles Nelson Stewardship Grant Program.”
The parks committee considered the resolution and recommended it to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors.
“This grant could provide up to $249,999 toward construction of structures and the trail on Phase III of the Jefferson Interurban Trail Project,” a fiscal note attached to the resolution read. “At this time, it is not anticipated that these funds will be expended in 2023, therefore no budget amendment is necessary.”
If the county is awarded the grant, the funds will be budgeted in 2024 or beyond, according to county officials.
Officials gave Phase III of the trail a formal introduction in early March at Ixonia’s town hall.
Phase III of the recreational trail is an extension of Phases I and II, which start in Watertown. Phase III will begin at County Highway F in Ixonia and extend east to the Jefferson/Waukesha County line. Waukesha County will be responsible for continuation of the trail into Oconomowoc.
Planners envision a trail eventually linking Watertown with Milwaukee’s lakefront and Oak Leaf Trail.
The trail utilizes the former Interurban Rail Line, which now serves as a We Energies/ATC utility corridor. The trail will have a 10-foot wide asphalt surface.
Construction on Jefferson County’s portion of Phase III is anticipated to be completed in 2024 or 2025, depending on its grant funding, Mary Truman of the Jefferson County Parks Department said. The full, four-mile connection might be completed by 2026, she added.
Trail construction cost is currently estimated at $2.6 million. Funding for the project will include a combination of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources grants, along with county money, Truman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.