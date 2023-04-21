Interurban1
This is a view of the Interurban Trail looking west from Hustisford Road.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is continuing its drive toward completion of the Interurban Trail and this week its leaders approved a grant application to the Wisconsin DNR for $250,000 to help do so.

With the county board’s unanimous approval Tuesday, county officials are authorized to pursue a grant application to the DNR’s Knowles Nelson Stewardship Grant Program, the Federal Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund to complete Phase III of the Interurban Trail.

