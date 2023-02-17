JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will sell the remainder of its former highway shop property on the north side of Jefferson.
The county is selling the 12-acre parcel on the southwest corner of the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets to Virtus Development, LLC, of Austin, Texas for redevelopment.
This, according to Virtus’ website, will likely be used for housing. No one at Virtus could be reached for comment.
“The county has been contemplating the sale of this property since the decommissioning of the old highway facility,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said.
Jefferson County Highway Department operations officially transferred over to the new shop at 1425 Wisconsin Dr. on Jefferson’s southwest side in mid-2015.
Wehmeier finalized the sale of the Rock Riverside property for $20,000 per acre with an additional $7,500 per acre being paid based on performance of the development.
Main goals include returning the property to the tax rolls, its restoration and ensuring it meets the vision of the city and region, Wehmeier said.
There are no specific plans for the property, but a majority of it is zoned for urban and mixed use, according to Wehmeier.
“This zoning allows for a variety of potential uses, including residential, office and retail,” he said. “The next steps will be for Virtus to begin the process with the city on development.”
The location is a key to the parcel, not only with its location at the north entrance to the city, but also with the opportunity it provides to connect with the county’s water trail system and the Jefferson County Fair Park, Wehmeier said.
“This was part of the reason a joint city-county park was developed on site,” Wehmeier said of the park that hugs the river. “With the emerging needs at this time, the county believes this sale will assist with housing needs of the region and will help the city carry out its goal to evolve the ecosystem for this part of the county.”
The county has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and has had the city rezone the property to a mixed-use zoning classification.
The city will fund a new road and utilities within the property for future development, according to the resolution.
“The county has had conversations with various developers for the development of this site over the last several years,” the resolution read. “The county accepted a previous offer, which the interested party withdrew.”
Other offers were received for the property, but none were acceptable to the Jefferson County Finance Committee.
Wehmeier met with Virtus and the firm expressed interest in development of the property, the resolution stated.
“Virtus Development is currently engaged in several development projects in southeastern Wisconsin and has a good understanding of the opportunity for emerging market needs and the housing shortfall in our area resulting from development challenges,” the resolution read. “Virtus Development has met with county staff and city staff to review the conceptual plans to help ensure alignment with future city development plans for the property.”
