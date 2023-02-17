Vacant land
This is a view of the former Jefferson County Highway Department’s land looking northwest from Woolcock Street toward Puerner Street and the Rock River.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will sell the remainder of its former highway shop property on the north side of Jefferson.

The county is selling the 12-acre parcel on the southwest corner of the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets to Virtus Development, LLC, of Austin, Texas for redevelopment.

