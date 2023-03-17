JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is expected to receive a large sum of money to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 29-0, with Meg Turville-Heitz absent, to approve county acceptance of a second settlement from the big U.S. drug companies of an estimated $3,397,583. The net amount, after attorneys’ fees, is $2,548,187.

