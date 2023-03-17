JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is expected to receive a large sum of money to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 29-0, with Meg Turville-Heitz absent, to approve county acceptance of a second settlement from the big U.S. drug companies of an estimated $3,397,583. The net amount, after attorneys’ fees, is $2,548,187.
These funds will be put toward opioid abuse remediation, according to county officials.
The Jefferson County Human Services Department is currently providing treatment to 211 people diagnosed with an opioid use disorder, said Holly Pagel, manager of the human services department’s behavioral health division.
Overdoses in the county rose last year, said Jefferson County Human Services Department Director Brent Ruehlow. Jefferson County had 16 confirmed drug-related deaths in 2021. There were 18 confirmed drug-related deaths in the first six months of 2022. Deaths in the second half of 2022 have yet to be officially counted.
On October 10, 2017, the Jefferson County board adopted a resolution that authorized the county administrator to execute necessary documents to proceed with a lawsuit on behalf of Jefferson County, which it ultimately won.
Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mart and other big pharmacies will pay damages for past practices as a result.
The county can use the money in a number of ways, said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier.
“Examples of items included are medicated, assisted treatment; approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses; expansion of programs for recovery services; prevention programs; treatment programs; addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved persons; prevention work with first responders; training and research,” Wehmeier said. “The county is currently using some of these funds to help with our opioid case manager and peer support assistance in our drug treatment court.”
The county’s plan is to work with staff, as well as local and regional partners, to prioritize the most significant needs the county is facing, so it can best utilize funds, Wehmeier said.
“The intention is that this will be a part of the 2024 budget process to allow the county board to hear potential ideas and recommendations before approving anything,” Wehmeier said. “If an item emerges that requires quicker attention, we will work with the board on the process to approve.”
A first round of settlement dollars has assisted with creation of a position focused on opioid response and assistance in the county’s drug treatment court, Wehmeier said.
Officials will update recommended uses and a corresponding budget recommendation for 2024 and beyond for the funds, with some of the money being directed toward the highest and most impactful needs of Jefferson County, according to Wehmeier.
“Funds will be deposited into a segregated project code for accountability,” he said.
Each drug distribution company has a different date on which it must make its first payment, but all payments are anticipated to be made before the end of this summer, according to Wehmeier.
“Several documents need to be completed by April 18 for the county to begin participating in the compensation,” Wehmeier said.
The county has received a total of $496,497 in opioid damage compensation, to date, Wehmeier said.
“We began to receive this last year,” he said. “This was from the first settlement agreed upon and this included distributors, and Johnson and Johnson.”
