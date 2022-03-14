JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council currently is distributing its 2022-23 Jefferson County Tourism Official Guide.
The 30,000 books are being distributed throughout Jefferson County, including the Jefferson County Visitor Center located at the Jefferson County Fair Park, and multiple chambers of commerce and tourism centers and businesses in Waukesha, Dane, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties.
JCATC also is branching out to areas similar to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s marketing reach including locations in Northern Illinois, Iowa, and the Lake Express Ferry.
This marks the 24th year JCATC has produced the official guide for Jefferson County and the group is sharing a new look. Updates include incorporating photos on the cover from actual visitors and residents of Jefferson County as shared on the group’s Instagram page with the tag #enjoyjeffcowi.
The cover also incorporates an updated tagline, “How do you enjoy Jefferson County?” to reflect how the photos share all the ways to enjoy Jefferson County. Visitors and Instagram enthusiasts who would like to see their photos on the group’s Instagram page and possibly in future printed pieces, like the 2023-24 official guide, are encouraged to tag their photos with the above hashtag for consideration.
“Our official guide presents how all our rich cultural, arts, music, history, parks, outdoor recreation, and tourism-sector business and organization offerings resonate with residents and visitors to Jefferson County through their own experiences,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb.
“We know a photo speaks a thousand words and this year’s official guide has stories galore. We are so lucky to live in an area of Wisconsin that captures the spirit of small-town charm living with big-city amenities,” she added. “We really have a lot to offer and look forward to hearing, and seeing, how residents and visitors near and far enjoy all Jefferson County has to offer.”
The 2022-23 official guide is also available on the JCATC’s website: enjoyjeffersoncounty.com/the-official-guide/, which recently announced its record-breaking 100,000 plus visitor views in 2021.
To keep web visitors engaged, the website includes more photos, an updated calendar, top 5 and 10 lists of activities and experiences, more blogs, newly designed newsletter links, and will continue offering their popular enter to win contest for a chance to win gift certificates from the following Jefferson County participants: Cambridge Market Café, Crawfish Junction, Hi-Way Harry’s, Koshkonong Mounds, Mangiami, Outpost, Sprouting Acres, and Willow Brook Golf Course.
The contest will run through the end of 2022 and JCATC anticipates awarding nearly $1,000 in total gift certificates.
The 2022-23 Jefferson County Official Guide was designed by Jennifer Creative of Germantown.
