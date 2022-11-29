JEFFERSON — The long-planned proliferation of recreational, pedestrian/bike trails in Jefferson County brings pleasure and fitness to many, but is meeting with another growing phenomenon in society — the electric bike.
This has led Jefferson County officials to have some concerns about how e-bikes and their users can fit into the flow of, and basic rules governing, the county's trails.
Jefferson County Parks Director Kevin Weismann has been busy recently drafting a document he plans to forward to the parks committee in the coming days that would eventually move to scrutiny by the county's board of supervisors.
This document would make clear the county's rules on e-bikes on its increasingly lengthy and popular recreational trails.
"Jefferson County Parks has seen an increase in requests and inquiries for use of e-bicycles, e-scooters and e-skateboards on its paved bike trails," Weismann said in discussing what he described as being a very early version of an ordinance that might eventually govern e-bikes and their users.
He said Jefferson County does not currently have an ordinance or department policy that governs the use of these vehicles on bike trails or other trails.
"All e-bicycles and other motorized vehicles are prohibited in parks except on trails designated and marked for their defined use, unless otherwise noted at the park per the current parks ordinance," he said.
Weismann acknowledged electric bikes, scooters and other electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular and more frequently seen on Jefferson County trails. These vehicles have increasing ranges and speeds from 5 mph to more than 30 mph.
"These speeds have a potential to create unsafe conditions for multiple user groups traveling on a single path at such varying speeds," he said. "Many municipalities that govern 'bicycle ways' are creating policy to guide the acceptable use of multi-use trails for such purposes and limiting speeds."
Weismann said that, in light of accidents that have happened on recreational trails in Madison, Jefferson County will soon need to put speed limits in place on its recreational trails.
"There will have to be speed limits, because these are really 'electric motor cycles,'" Weismann said, "and this is an emerging recreational market that is only getting bigger."
Amos Fiocchi of Watertown is general manager of 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor in Fort Atkinson.
Fiocchi said e-bikes have "revolutionized" the business of bicycle sales in Jefferson County and elsewhere.
"The business used to be just regular bikes. The Trek bikes would be about $700 to $1,000. Now, with electric bikes and their electronics, those cost between $2,000 and $3,000," he said.
According to Fiocchi, the clientele of area bike shops is changing with the advent of the e-bike. He said he and his colleagues in sales are seeing people who gave up riding bicycles returning to the activity.
He said many couples and groups of friends are finding that they are being reunited on the roads and trails of the area as they are all more "equal" in the way they can ride together.
He said that, if one member of a couple is more in shape than the other, the one who is in better condition can continue to ride a standard bike, while the others can receive assistance in riding from the power of an e-bike.
Fiochhi had high praise for the new Interurban Trail that runs from Watertown to near Ixonia. He lives within blocks of the trailhead and rides it frequently on a standard bike. He also worked at 2 Rivers in Watertown in sales from 2012 to 2016.
"The trail is fantastic," he said. "When you ride it, the scenery makes it almost feel like you are in a different country."
Weismann said that Jefferson County’s bike trails are built on property owned by multiple owners, including Jefferson County, We Energies, and Wisconsin Department of Transportation lands. He said jurisdiction and enforcement of any ordinances and limitations is the responsibility of Jefferson County, as is the liability of county inaction, as part of the current license and operations agreements.
"Both We Energies and WisDOT have been consulted and no direct recommendations have been provided regarding the use of e-vehicles on Jefferson County trails," he said, adding ultimate control is largely delegated to the local management authority.
According to Weismann, the Interurban Trail, simply because of where it will be running, is shared with Waukesha County. That county recently created an ordinance allowing Class 1 e-bikes, but no other electric vehicles on their trails in response to complaints of excessive speed.
Addressing Glacial River Bike Trail shared management with surrounding counties, Weismann said Dodge County does not currently restrict any electric vehicles and neither does Rock County. The City of Jefferson does not restrict them and the City of Fort Atkinson enforces regulations related to e-bike usage on its trails.
"The City of Madison is aware of complaints due to speed, but allows all three types of e-bikes and scooters on the trails," Weismann said. "The city is actively working on a 'share the trail campaign' to try and encourage more 'common sense' trail usage."
Wisconsin State Parks take a trail-by-trail approach.
"Some trails do not allow e-bikes and some do," Weismann said.
As for state trails under the governance of the DNR, electric bicycles are allowed on some of the straight bicycle touring trails, but must observe a 15 mph speed limit.
Weismann noted that, any electric bicycle that can travel faster than 30 mph is, under state law, a motorcycle and not a bicycle and may not be ridden on any state trails that do not specifically allow motorcycles.
Weismann and others said electric bicycles used without the motor engaged are allowed on all bicycle trails.
"At this time," Weismann said, the Jefferson County Parks Department recommends updates to the parks ordinance on non-motorized vehicles.
The Jefferson County Parks Committee meets Thursday at 9 a.m. at the county highway committee room.
