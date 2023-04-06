JEFFERSON — Jefferson residents supported a referendum Tuesday to enhance public safety by a vote of 1,088 to 1,044.
“Yesterday, the residents of Jefferson voted to support the proposed public safety referendum to address staffing shortages in the Jefferson Fire and EMS Departments,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag and Fire Chief Ron Wegner in a press release. Referendum funding will allow Jefferson to hire six full-time personnel for fire fighting and emergency medical services, and increase wages for volunteer firefighters.
The addition of the public safety personnel will address increasing demand and outdated staffing that currently hampers the department’s ability to adequately respond, they said in the release.
Fire and EMS staff often need to leave their families and full-time jobs at a moment’s notice, sometimes several times a day, to respond to calls, Freitag and Wegner said in the release.
Johnson Creek voters also supported the village allowing all-terrain vehicles to operate on city streets by a vote of 532 to 437, or 53.09% to 43.61%.
The referendum was advisory and does not bind the village board to act.
The electorate in the Town of Palmyra on Tuesday supported moving from a caucus to a non-partisan primary when it selects its municipal officials.
The vote was 392 to 148, or 72.59% to 27.41%, in support of changing from a caucus to a non-partisan primary.
The Fort Atkinson school referendum failed 3,454 to 2,511, while the Cambridge school referendum 689 to 683.
