FORT ATKINSON- The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin partnered with Madison College and Opportunities, Inc. to grow the skills of incumbent workers in Jefferson County through a leadership academy.

Local businesses selected employees to attend the Leadership Academy to upskill from their current roles and fill the workforce needs of Jefferson County employers. Participating companies included Aztalan Engineering, Fisher Barton, Johnsonville, Jones Dairy Farm and Opportunities, Inc.

