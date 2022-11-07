FORT ATKINSON- The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin partnered with Madison College and Opportunities, Inc. to grow the skills of incumbent workers in Jefferson County through a leadership academy.
Local businesses selected employees to attend the Leadership Academy to upskill from their current roles and fill the workforce needs of Jefferson County employers. Participating companies included Aztalan Engineering, Fisher Barton, Johnsonville, Jones Dairy Farm and Opportunities, Inc.
The 13 participants attended four training sessions that focused on topics including the essentials of leadership, time management, navigating conflict, and diversity and inclusion.
“Our goal is to support the transfer of knowledge from the classroom to the workplace and [our employee] certainly is applying new skills [from the training],” said a representative from Fisher Barton. “I’m thrilled [they’re] thinking about opportunities to leverage the skills in other areas as well, like new hire trainings.”
This collaboration between businesses and organizations offers a deeper support to workers looking to acquire new skills to support career progression and position themselves for higher paying opportunities within their current companies, said the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin’s press release.
Seth Lentz, WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer said “we’re finding new and creative ways to prepare and develop our workforce while helping companies collaborate and grow their talent in a shared environment.” He goes on to say WAI Grant funding this training is a new fund source to support work within the industry to develop and implement strategies to train the next generation of leaders to meet industry demands.
The academy was supported by the Worker Advancement Initiative (WAI) Grant administered by the WDBSCW. WAI, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), serves Wisconsinites whose previous employment has not come back since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic.
Employers and job seekers interested in learning about future training opportunities can contact Jess Mills, WDBSCW WAI Coordinator, at 608-249-9001 or jmills@wdbscw.org.
