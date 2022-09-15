Monica Hall

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County’s court system continues to recover well from what one official at Tuesday’s September meeting of the county board of supervisors called longterm “clogs” in its workings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Attorney Monica Hall also said she believes that, due to the creative thinking of those who work in the county’s court system and other involved departments, Jefferson County is ahead of many other counties in the state in terms of handling backed-up caseloads.

