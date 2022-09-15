JEFFERSON — Jefferson County’s court system continues to recover well from what one official at Tuesday’s September meeting of the county board of supervisors called longterm “clogs” in its workings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Attorney Monica Hall also said she believes that, due to the creative thinking of those who work in the county’s court system and other involved departments, Jefferson County is ahead of many other counties in the state in terms of handling backed-up caseloads.
“COVID-19 affected the DA’s office almost as much in 2021 as it did in 2020,” Hall told supervisors in her annual report that addressed the year 2021. “We had very few jury trials that were able to go ahead, so that further clogged up the system.”
Hall said the clog is now broken and jury trials are starting to move along.
“We are trying to push things through the system. There are at least two-to three trials a months now,” she said.
According to Hall, the COVID-19 clog of the courts affected the system in 2021, but another factor that has come into play has been what she said is an almost across-the-board increase in criminal referrals to her office.
According to data she provided, referrals of felonies rose from 1,030 in 2019, to 1,368 in 2020, to 1,544 in 2021. During those same periods, misdemeanors climbed from 2,377 to 2,773, to 3,113. Youth delinquencies rose from 217, to 236, to 320. Criminal traffic offenses increased from 704 to 760, to 954. Misdemeanor drug referrals rose from 282 to 402 to 418, while felony referrals increased from 171, to 319, to 304. Homicides showed a different trend — there being none in 2019, three in 2020 and one in 2021.
Hall said the drug methamphetamine entered the county, along with heroin and fentanyl, around the start of the pandemic, “and that is a really dangerous combination.”
“So I can’t help but think that led to an increase in criminal referrals,” she said.
“We, in Jefferson County, did a pretty good job of keeping cases moving through the system, with the judges using Zoom and we, in the DA’s office, have been working overtime a lot,” Hall said. “So we are not as far behind as a lot of counties are. I have talked to my colleagues and we are in pretty good shape.”
Hall said what has been learned by county staff members working in the courts about Zoom and other technologies during the pandemic will help them move through the construction period at the courthouse when there are inconveniences and distractions such as noise and almost everything is harder to access.
Hall praised the county’s four judges, William Hue, Robert Hehring, Willam Gruber and Ben Brantmeier, for adapting to technology during the pandemic.
“We are doing great in Jefferson County compared to our colleagues across the state,” Hall said. “We owe a lot of this to the creativity of our employees who worked really hard to try to find solutions and who worked together to make everything move as smoothly as it possibly could.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.