JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek officials swore in the community's new fire chief, Bruce Peterson, Monday evening.
Born and raised in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington, Illinois, 59-year-old Peterson brings 36 years of professional fire-fighting and paramedic experience to his new job in Johnson Creek. His entire career has been with Barrington's department, he said.
"I worked my way up through the ranks in Barrington and I'm glad to be here,” Peterson said. “I plan to move my family up here. I'm in it with everything I have and I'm in it for the long haul. I tend to go to a spot and stay."
Peterson wants to bring stability to the Johnson Creek department, he said.
"My career brought me to this point," he said. "I was looking for a town that could use my expertise. I want to improve the service and coverage here. I was looking for a smaller town. This is a sweet spot for me. We are an hour and half away from Barrington and Wisconsin is another home to us."
Peterson said he has a variety of experience to offer Johnson Creek's fire and paramedic staff members.
"I've been on the front lines,” he said. “I've been active and I bring experience and education to the table. One of my biggest strengths is building coalitions. I want to build consensus. That's been one of my strengths: to get everyone rowing the boat in the same direction."
Peterson acknowledged the difficulty that Johnson Creek has had with the management of its fire department. He replaces a series of interim chiefs.
One of his goals is to attain a smooth working relationship within the department.
"The men and women here might possibly be gun shy about another (manager) coming in and I want to relieve those concerns," he said. "I want to work with everyone and see their vision for the department."
Peterson's goal is to understand the positive aspects, as well as the challenges of the department, he said.
"I want to see what we've been doing well here, along with the struggles," he said. "We want to continue the 'good' here."
Peterson enjoys hockey in his spare time — especially college hockey — and is a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Peterson and his wife have five grown children who are "spread across the nation," he said. The couple also saw the addition of their first grandchild in December. They have strong ties to Wisconsin, owning a second home in Wisconsin Rapids and having family in various parts of the state.
Johnson Creek is beautiful, he said.
"The people are kind and dedicated and they have a passion for providing good service,” he said. “I met the village president this morning and the assistant fire chief and I'm getting the lay of the land. I'm trying to meet all the local stakeholders and find out how we can help each other."
