JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek Board honored local resident Lyle Wuestenberg at its meeting Monday night to celebrate his selection as a Top 100 National Award Winner for Outstanding Civic Volunteerism from the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
The award is given on behalf of The National Association of Counties, National Volunteer Fire Council, National Association of Town and Townships, Points of Light, Main Street America and CivicPlus.
Wuestenberg was among three recognized from Wisconsin out of more than 700 entries nationwide.
Wuestenberg was nominated by the Village of Johnson Creek for his volunteer work at several local nonprofits and his philanthropic efforts that benefit the entire village.
Wuestenberg has owned J&L Tire in Johnson Creek for decades. During that time, he has made an impact on multiple organizations and individuals in the village.
Many who know Wuestenberg have said he is one of the nicest individuals they ever have met, according to a press release from Katie Newcomb, Village of Johnson Creek Tourism & Communications director.
“He truly is one of those rare, genuine caring people who puts the needs of others ahead of his own,” she added.
Wuestenberg has been a leader with the Johnson Creek School District, having served as the honorary chairman of its local athletic fields fundraising project called “One Team One Dream,” which will provide a new football stadium, concessions area, team locker rooms, a first-ever track, and a new baseball and softball field.
He also has supported the school by reading to elementary school students, mentoring high school students, and aiding such student leadership groups as National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Skills USA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and 4-H.
Wuestenberg also has been a supporter of Rainbow Hospice for which he donated land, financial support and time to its fundraising activities. His support for organizations in Johnson Creek, and all of Jefferson County, include Tomorrow’s Hope, Relay for Life, Children’s Miracle Network, Johnson Creek Education Foundation, D.A.R.E. Program, Marine Corps League, Jefferson County Agribusiness, Jefferson County Community Excellence Award, Johnson Creek American Legion, Wisconsin Elks member, Jefferson County Citizens Police Academy, Buckets for Hunger, Johnson Creek Newcomers, Angels Wish, Special Olympics, Johnson Creek Historical Society, Shriner’s, disabled veterans, reading program for the Johnson Creek Library, Make-A-Wish and Salvation Army.
“Lyle and his family have been wonderful to the village,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “His commitment to contribute his time and money to so many organizations and our schools is inspirational and beyond appreciated.
“Lyle goes out of his way to reach out to local businesses and residents to get involved in their community,” he added. “We were more than thrilled when Lyle was named one of the Top 100 award winners for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. He has our deep appreciation and congratulations.”
Wuestenberg was on hand to receive a commemorative plaque at the Village of Johnson Creek Board meeting Monday.
— Contributed story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.