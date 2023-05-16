Johnson Creek Education Foundation select Christian Otto as Alumnus of the Year

Christian Otto, a 1986 graduate of Johnson Creek High School, has been selected the Alumnus of the Year for 2023 by the Johnson Creek Education Foundation.
After graduation Otto enlisted in the Army. He served his entire duty in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. as a part of the Fifth Engineers as a generator mechanic and Hornet Drive, according to a media release. In 1989, he returned home and began working in the concrete business. In 1996 he opened his own business, A-1 Concrete just outside of Johnson Creek, his business now employs 15 people.
The selection committee was impressed by Chris’s dedication to his volunteer work in Romania, British Columbia, and the US. From 2000-2008, Chris took his family to Romania where he started a business that built very small and simple homes for families, according to the release.
They built a school for an orphanage and missionary living quarters. The family lived in Romania for 2 ½ years, while he commuted back and forth between his business in Johnson Creek and his family and volunteer work in Romania. Over 25 times Chris made trips overseas to supervise his many projects including in 2020 when he assisted in the construction of a missionary farm.
“I am thankful for the encouragement I received from certain teachers to push myself academically," Otto wrote in the release. "I also have implemented some of the specific things taught to me into my business practices. When done correctly, almost everything in life, good or bad, can teach you something if you remain humble and teachable."
Locally Otto is involved as a preacher at his church, Summit Harvest, located in Concord.
Chris and his wife live just outside of Johnson Creek. They have eight children, four of which are adopted, and they currently have four grandchildren.
Otto will be awarded this honor at the Johnson Creek High School graduation ceremony Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m., where he will also be the guest speaker.
