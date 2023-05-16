Johnson Creek Education Foundation select Christian Otto as Alumnus of the Year

Christian Otto, a 1986 graduate of Johnson Creek High School, has been selected the Alumnus of the Year for 2023 by the Johnson Creek Education Foundation.

After graduation Otto enlisted in the Army. He served his entire duty in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. as a part of the Fifth Engineers as a generator mechanic and Hornet Drive, according to a media release. In 1989, he returned home and began working in the concrete business. In 1996 he opened his own business, A-1 Concrete just outside of Johnson Creek, his business now employs 15 people. 

