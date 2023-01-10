JOHNSON CREEK — Village officials will either restart their search for an administrator or bring in a headhunting agency for assistance.
The village board was scheduled Monday evening to discuss a way forward after a first unsuccessful round of recruitment. . Former Administrator Brad Calder left the village to become administrator in the Village of Vernon.
“Our first recruitment didn’t pan out,” interim Johnson Creek Village Administrator Kyle Ellefson said Monday. “So we are either going back to the drawing board, or maybe we will contract with a hiring firm to help us conduct a search. Maybe the village will hire directly, without contracting.”
Calder’s last day with Johnson Creek was Nov. 9. He began working as administrator in Vernon on Nov. 15. Vernon is located in Waukesha County, just north of Interstate 43.
The village could spend more than a month interviewing and doing background checks on any viable candidates, Ellefson said. A full-time replacement could be in place after two months.
The salary range for a permanent administrator has been $80,000-$105,000 throughout the process to date.
“I’ll stay on in the interim,” Ellefson said. “We will continue to evaluate things.”
Despite having no permanent administrator in place, the village is continuing to function well, Ellefson said.
“We have some great department heads,” he said. “They have kept the village functioning smoothly and with a full-time administrator we will make more progress.”
With development booming in Johnson Creek, the department heads have kept that top priority moving forward in the absence of a full-time administrator, Ellefson said.
Finding a new administrator has been difficult for Johnson Creek for several reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a changing workplace. Getting good candidates with families to relocate mid-winter is also difficult, Ellefson said.
“This has been complicated, due to the post-Covid situation and it’s been difficult for many governments to find candidates for jobs for many reasons,” he said.
Many candidates for administrator are aging out of the workforce and fewer young people who want to work in local government, Ellefson said.
“This work is not as appealing anymore,” he said. “But Johnson Creek is a great opportunity and it’s only a matter of time before we find someone to serve as administrator.”
