JOHNSON CREEK — Donations are being sought to help the Kevin and Tanya Ryan family of Johnson Creek after their home was severely damaged in a fire Wednesday night.
No one was injured in the incident, but the family is in need of personal items.
A community group consisting of Jean Skogman, Paul Larson, Jamie Hombsch and Tammi Vetrano have been working on collection of items to help the Ryans get back on their feet while they work through the insurance and cleanup processes.
The family also has two children, Ava, 12, and Aiden, 15.
Gift card and cash donations are being requested.
Aiden lost a lot of athletic clothing in the blaze and cards or appropriate items from Nike Adidas and Old Navy would be appreciated. Also being sought are paper bags, paper towels, toothbrushes, hygiene products, shop towels and gift cards for food at Menard’s, Walmart or other such stores.
Vetrano said she can coordinate any pickups necessary and can be reached at (414) 940-9463.
