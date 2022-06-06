JOHNSON CREEK — Scholarship recipients from Johnson Creek High School recently were recognized at the school's Senior Awards Ceremony.
Heading the list of local scholarships, five Max Alberts Scholarships of $9,078 each were awarded. The recipients were Isabelle Doherty, Hannah Budig, Isaac Hartz, Denalyn Siewert and Kaylin Bender.
Throughout high school, each student has made positive contributions to the school and community. Best wishes to these students as they continue their education.
Isabelle Doherty participated in Art Club, Culture Club, FFA, JCHS Hype Club, JCHS Livestock Judging Team. She is attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for Childhood Education.
Additionally, she received the Jefferson County Area Retired Educators Scholarship, $1,000; the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance Education Scholarship, $750; the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship, $5,000; the Red Cross Scholarship, $500; and the Johnson Creek Education Association Scholarship, $500.
Hannah Budig was active in softball, basketball, volleyball, NHS and Student Council. She will attend UW-Oshkosh for Kinesiology.
Isaac Hartz participated in football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, and was in NHS. He is attending UW-Stevens Point to pursue Natural Resources and Law Enforcement.
He also received the Grelton Conservation Club Scholarship, $1,150; and the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship, $500.
Denalyn Siewert was involved in Future Business Leaders of Ameria, Mock Trial, Math Club, NHS, Academic Bowl, Honors Band, Solo and Ensemble, track and field, and volleyball. She will be heading to Indiana in the Fall to Bethel University to major in Accounting and to run track and field.
She received the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship, $500; and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship, $5,000.
Kaylin Bender was active in FFA and Art Club. She is attending UW-Whitewater for Communications with an Electronic Media emphasis.
Additional scholarships
Jacob Constable: Frances F. Carnes Scholarship, $4,000.
Jacob Constable, Levi Berres, Parker Berres and Alexis Swanson: Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship, $500 each.
Melanie Hernandez: Sarnow Family Scholarship, $1,000.
Sara Neary and Lexi Swanson: Johnson Creek Education Foundation Technical College Scholarship, $1,500 each.
Levi Berres and Jacob Constable: Arthur Albertz Scholarship, $500 each.
Other scholarships from universities
Alyssa Kunath, $16,468 per year from UW-Madison.
Dena Siewert, $10,000 per year for track and field, and $24,000 per year from Bethel.
Maggie Burke, full athletic scholarship at Bryant and Stratton for soccer.
Isaac Hartz, Presidential Gold Scholarship of $2,000 at UW-Stevens Point.
Ashlee Walk, $7,000 Predolin Scholarship and $21,000 per year from Edgewood College.
Melanie Hernandez, Pere Marquette Scholarship of $25,000 per year for four years and the Marquette University Magis Campus Resident Scholarship of $1,500.
Cum Laude
Jacob Constable, Isabelle Doherty, Isaac Hartz, Dylan Thomas, Brandon Blanke, Parker Berres, Levi Berres, Kaylin Bender.
Magna Cum Laude
Alexis Swanson, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Sara Neary, Adriell Patterson, Ashlee Walk.
Summa Cum Laude
Denalyn Siewert, Alyssa Kunath, Margaret Burke, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Alyssa Kwarciany.
Underclassmen recognitions
Badger Boys State, sponsored by Johnson Creek American Legion Post #305 — Connor Baneck.
Badger Girls State, sponsored by Johnson Creek American Legion Auxiliary — Brooklyn Patterson.
Wisconsin Leadership Seminar — Xanthe Sanchez.
