JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

Honor Roll is a 3.00-3.49 and High Honor Roll is a 3.5-4.00 grade-point average. Those students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for this quarter.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Seniors : Maiya Benner, Andrea Caminata, Allison Erdmann, Natalie Grenz, Dylan Gruss, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman*, Maryanna Hintz*, Fidel Merino Perez, Julia Mielke, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Emma Reichert*, Leonel Sabala, Alejandro Saldana, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson, Samuel Toebe, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl*, Anna Yezzi.*

Juniors: Haddie Altreuter, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Parker Berres, Hannah Budig, Margaret Burke*, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Kevin Morales, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk*, Whitney Wright.

Sophomores: Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Olivia Carlson, Kylie Hehr, Ella Olszewski, Brooklyn Patterson, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Josey Whitehouse.

Freshmen: Jenna Baneck*, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Tyler Skogman, Grace Trudell, Noah Westrich, Mason Zember.

HONOR ROLL

Seniors : Dalton Bredlow, Daisy Gonzales, Bow Hartwig, Carter Hudzinski, Tyrell Morford, Howard Olszewski, Shirley Reyes, Marcus Streich.

Juniors: Austin Anton-Pernat, Shaula Avalos, Samuel Buetow, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Chase Hallam, Tyler Jensen, Ryan Moore, Madisyn Wagner.

Sophomores: Erin Brown, Michael Caminata, Milo Chart, Matthew Gruss, Landen Heuter, Mark Kienast, Hannah Koch, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Daniel Smith, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner.

Freshmen: Taylor Joseph, Aiden Ryan, Benjamin Trudell, Domenico Vassallo.

