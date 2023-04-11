Johnson Creek School District announced its third-quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
Grade 9 — Madeline Bennett, Owen Blakey, Cole Boehm, Taylor Buglass, Julius Cheaney, Evan Chowanec, Colton Granzow, Francisco Gutierrez, Luke Hartz, Milena Hemingway, Ryder Kerttula, Wyatt Kwarciany, Evan Malueg, Gabriella Marose, Madilynn Marose, Zoe Moser, Kaley Radtke, Ciena Ritter, Maverick Weissmann, Jason Wildes and Brooke Wilke.
Grade 10 — Molly Altreuter, David Arevalo, Madilyn Brigowatz, Maria Burke, Molly Burke, Marlen Calderon, Hailey Fincutter, Mila Frank, Natalie Frey, Tanner Herman, Rylee Hucke, Kiya Imig, Briar Klemolin, Alan Mares, Dominique Patterson-Petty, Gabriel Rodriguez, Charles Rouhoff, Cohen Schmidt, Anthony Van Dyck, Carson Vaughn, Hailee Walk and Ryan Wildes.
Grade 11 — Jenna Baneck, Dylan Bredlow, Anna Cavalloro, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus, Aiden Ryan, Hannah Seaborn, Ramiya Siewert, Ava Sixel, Tyler Skogman, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Domenico Vassallo, Noah Westrich and Deniz Yaman.
Grade 12 — Elizabeth Arnold, Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Olivia Carlson, Avery Chart, Kylie Hehr, Landen Heuter, Brooklyn Patterson, Brittany Rue, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Trinity Vallo, Bailey Wagner, Josey Whitehouse and Sean Williams.
Grade 9 — Melanie Ayala, Aaron Bigsby, Brady Fincutter, Alyssa Hucke, Trent Kvalheim, Alexandra Perez Flores, Owen Pernat, Charlize Sanchez, Cherokee Schultz, Aiden Smith, Trent Uttech-Myers and Logan Zerbe.
Grade 10 — Lainey Benz, Mary Colon, Beckin Keller, Caitlyn Lapp and Eulises Moreno.
Grade 11 — Hannah Buss, Jenna Fincutter, Connor Gerstner, Ian Heald and Mason Zember.
Grade 12 — Caleb Bigsby, Lillian Braun, Hannah Koch and Shane Radtke.
