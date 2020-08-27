WAUKESHA — A Johnson Creek man has been charged in Waukesha County with allegedly filing false income tax returns in an attempt to collect more than $1,000 each of four consecutive years.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Adam K. Kuehn, 43, of Johnson Creek, was charged late last week with filing fraudulent claims for credit from 2013 through 2016, claiming that he needed the money because his ex-wife owed him $70,000.
The criminal complaint states that Kuehn used the business employer identification number of the Ironwood Restaurant, formerly located at 109 East Main in Kewaskum, to create fictitious W-2 forms for the tax years 2014 and 2015. He then electronically filed a false 2015 Wisconsin income tax return using a fictitious W-2 to fraudulently obtain a refund — which was not paid — from the Department of Revenue.
He also filed a false claim for Earned Income Credit with fraudulent intent. These documents were all filed on February 4, 2016.
Kuehn also is accused of creating a form that said he worked at the Golden Mast Restauant in Okauchee in 2013 and the Backdraft Bar and Grill in Waubeka the previous year.
Kuehn, who is a convicted felon and resided in Waukesha County at the time of the filings, faces up to 12 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both, if convicted.
The charges are the result of an investigation and referral by special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation.
An agent with the department reviewed Kuehn's tax returns from 2013 through 2016. The agent also interviewed the owner of the Ironwood Restaurant, who stated that Kuehn was an employee in 2014 when the restaurant closed. The agent asked the owner if Kuehn had permission to use the employee identification number of the Ironwood Restaurant, and the owner said no.
The owner also said that Kuehn did not have any wages in 2015 because the restaurant no longer was open.
The agent showed the owner that Kuehn claimed that he earned $33,235 in 2015.
The owner stated that the nine months Kuehn worked at the restaurant in 2014, he earned no more than $15,000. But he claimed $34,336 for wages during that year. The claim was denied that year.
The complaint also states that Kuehn filed an income tax return for the Golden Mast Restaurant for work in 2013. However, the owner of the restaurant said Kuehn did not work there that year.
Kuehn also filed a return for working at the Backdraft Bar and Grill, where he was employed in 2012, but the owner said he made around $3,000 in wages. The tax filing claimed $22,652 in wages.
In the complaint, Kuehn said he was raising two children on his own and his ex-wife owned him money.
From 2012 to 2015, the complaint states, Kuehn filed returns with refunds in the amount of $1,104, 1,051, and 1,009, respectively.
A hearing is set in this case in Waukesha County for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
