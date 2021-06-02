JEFFERSON — A 27-year-old Johnson Creek man has been ordered by a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge to serve a total of six years in the state prison system, with three years initial confinement and three years on extended supervision, after being convicted of charges including possession of child pornography and robbery with the threat of force.
Judge William Gruber ordered Caleb Ortiz to the terms in the state prison system after Ortiz was convicted March 2. Numerous other charges against Ortiz, including several for felony bail jumping, were read into the court record and dismissed.
According to information contained in four criminal complaints on file in Jefferson County, Ortiz was found to be in possession of child pornography on May 1, 2017 in the City of Watertown.
In one portion of a seven-page criminal complaint related to Ortiz’s possession of child pornography, it was noted that, a “ … detective located 544 images of a blond haired female who appeared to be 7 to 10 years old.”
In the criminal complaint that describes Ortiz commission of a robbery with threat of force, the document noted that the offense occurred in late March in the City of Watertown’s downtown area.
Ortiz was also ordered to serve two years probation on convictions for criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, as well as misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property.
Along with several terms of probation, Ortiz was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of his crimes and register as a sex offender.
