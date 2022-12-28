JOHNSON CREEK—Grief is different for everyone but finding comfort in others and sharing special memories can help ease the pain.
Bereavement counselor of Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, Laura Wessels, thought that those attending her Monday Morning Joe grief support group could benefit from a hands-on activity designed to help them find purpose and meaning in their grief.
At the meeting, each attendee started by taking a pot and breaking it into pieces using a hammer. That break symbolizes the effect of a loved one’s death on a person’s life.
The 15 group participants were instructed to write or draw the feelings they have experienced since the death of their loved one on the inside of the pot.
“I chose to write the things I miss most about my husband,” said Jody Weihert. “I felt the broken pot already expressed my pain, so the words inside help me to feel his love.”
Hugh Drennan’s wife, Doreen, died in October 2021 on Rainbow Hospice Care’s services. Instead of a pot, he chose a chalice to symbolize the covenant he made with his wife in the presence of God.
“Writing on the inside of that broken chalice reflected the pain and suffering one endures in the loss of a loved one,” said Drennan. “It is cathartic to name those pains, embrace them as part of the life and death process, and deal with them.”
The toughest and most frustrating challenge for most of the group was trying to glue the pot back together, to make it “whole” once again. This symbolizes the reconstruction process after losing a loved one.
“I was trying so hard to get my pieces to fit together perfectly, but in reality, that is not what grief looks like,” said Lou Klein. “It’s a mess. It’s ugly.”
After putting their pots back together as best they could, attendees decorated the outside with words, drawings, images, and other expressions that have been sources of peace, strength, and support during their grieving process.
Lou Klein has been grieving the loss of her parents and found it emotional at first to display what her grief looks and feels like. She decided to look up symbols to draw on the outside of her pot instead of writing down words and ended up with several ideas.
“I put a symbol for “new life” because my life is different now,” Klein said. “My family never says goodbye, we always say ‘see you later’ because even if we leave this life, we will be reunited in heaven one day. I drew a hand waving and wrote, ‘see you later.’ I also added an endless or eternal knot because we will always be connected.”
Lastly, the cracks in their pots were decorated with gold to symbolize healing and restoration.
Jody Weihert’s husband, Darcy, passed away in December 2021. She painted her pot green and gold to reflect the love they shared for the Green Bay Packers.
“The pot certainly isn’t perfect, but neither is life after losing a loved one,” Weihert said. “The pot has already helped by sharing the process with some family members. It opened up some much-needed conversation.”
Many participants plan to put their finished piece on display or put a plant or flowers inside of it. It will serve as a conversation piece and reminder to talk openly about their grief and share memories of their loved ones with others.
“I will put a tea light in mine to remind me to let my light shine and to embrace the cracks,” Klein said. “We are connected by one common thread. Our heartache helps us to show empathy and support to those that are hurting. As sad as it was to hear people describe their pots, it was also so beautiful. I believe it was very healing for most. It’s healing to talk about your loved one.”
Without their loved one, their lives aren’t the same as before, and now neither is their broken pot after they placed it back together, but it symbolizes their journey through grief.
“No two pots were the same as they broke differently and reflected that individual’s loss,” said Rainbow Bereavement Counselor Hilary Furnish. “We heard the participants expressing frustration with the difficult process of putting the pots back together and would say ‘but that’s how grief is, isn’t it?’ This exercise put their grief into their hands and allowed them to tell their story.”
