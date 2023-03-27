Johnson Creek School candidates answer survey questions

There are five write-ins and one candidate on the ballot running to be a member on the Johnson Creek School District School Board in the upcoming April 4 election.
Each candidate was asked to write a statement of candidacy and to answer the same questions.
Richard Moulding did not respond in time for publication
Natasha Steenbergen is the candidate on the ballot, other candidates are write-ins.
Natasha Steenbergen
Natasha Steenbergen has been a resident of Johnson Creek for 14 years. She is married to Jeff Steenbergen.
She received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin — Oshkosh, and an associate of Applied Science from Moraine Park Technical College.
Steenbergen is currently employed as lead in Motorcycles Sales & Operations Planning at the Harley-Davidson Motor Company corporate headquarters.
She is a member of the Johnson Creek Education Foundation and the Johnson Creek Food Pantry.
Statement of Candidacy“I want to join the Johnson Creek School District leadership team to provide continuity in overseeing the education of students and being responsible for school district operations. The seat is open. I enjoy learning and leading as a parent, on the volunteer teams I serve, and in my career. I am excited to learn the inner workings of the district and contribute from my private-sector experience. I want to be a link between the district and community. Fiscal responsibility and high-quality learning/working environment for students and staff are of great importance to me. I love it here — go Bluejays!”
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?“Relevant experience in collaborating and problem-solving, business intelligence and financial acumen, strong communicator, and experience as a district parent who has been very involved in the schools and has built strong relationships with other parents, teachers, and administrators.”
What issues concern you the most?“I am pleased with the district. I want to help efforts that support improving student and staff satisfaction and retention, while continuing to push strong academically. I want to make sure the district remains financially secure. I want the community to feel comfortable approaching the Board of Education and feel heard, and I want to share information from the District back out into the community. There are a lot of great things going on here that need to be shared.”
What would you like to see Johnson Creek School District members focus on?“I have been attending the general board and committee meetings for a while, and believe they are focusing on the right issues at the right time already. They are rightly concerned about student transportation, using building referendum funds wisely to finish outfitting the new campus, security, reviewing policies on a regular schedule, personnel matters brought before them, receiving updates from administrators, knowing what’s going on in the World around them and in Government, and always with sustainability in mind. The current board members are respectful and create healthy tension with their array of experiences and ideas to drive discussion to the solution that best supports the vision and mission of the district.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I am well-known and trusted in the school and community. I know what’s going on and am effective at relaying information into and out of the schools. I am not away during the day and have a flexible work schedule allowing me to be present in the schools as appropriate or to meet. My children are in middle school here, so I’ve accumulated years of recent experience working with administration as a parent and would now like to work with them in this new capacity, guiding the district forward.”
What distinguishes you from your opponents?“My name is the only one printed on the ballot. I am the only one who turned in paperwork on time, ahead of the district sending an e-mail advising recipients of the opportunity to register as write-ins, as there are two current board members not seeking reelection.”
Mark P. Liedel
Mark Liedel has been a resident of Johnson Creek for two years. He is married to Ashton Liedel.
Liedel attended the University of Wisconsin Parkside as a Music major. He is currently employed at Wm K Walthers Inc. as a Wholesale Sales Manager.
Statement of Candidacy “I am a proud parent of two young children attending Johnson Creek Elementary School. Therefore, I have a long-term vested interest in ensuring that all our children have access to quality education. If elected, I pledge to work diligently to improve the educational outcomes of the school district while respecting the achievements of the faculty and staff.”
Questions
What special qualities do you bring to the school board?“The qualities that will best serve me as a School board member are. I have strong interpersonal skills that allow me to work effectively with many personalities. I am very patient and analytical. I proactively reach out for feedback and opinions on important issues, as important decisions should never be made in a bubble. Some additional skills that will help me as a school board member are ample experience in issue avoidance and resolution, annual budgeting, and contract negotiation. These experiences and my strong desire to support our schools for the long term will help me serve our community as a school board member.”
What issues concern you the most?“The feedback I have received about the district has been very positive. I have heard from staff that the administration listens to and accepts input from the teachers. And I have heard testimonials from other parents and my own experience where the teachers go a step above when a student is struggling to ensure that they are successful. However, one issue that I am concerned about that affects the students and the teachers is the substitute teacher shortage. We must find a way to ease the stress caused by this; even though this issue is not unique to our district, it does mean that competition for available substitutes is very high.”
What would you like to see Johnson Creek School District members focus on?“Fiscal responsibility, first and foremost, ensures that we continue to allocate district funds with the primary focus on raising the level of education available to our students.”
Why should residents vote for you?“Our school board must include parents or guardians of current students to help keep the Board grounded in the constantly changing dynamics that our students and teachers face year after year. As members of this community, it is up to us to ensure that our schools help us develop young adults who are productive members of society. As a school board member, I advocate for increased resources for our students and teachers to support a student-first approach to education that values and respects all learning styles and abilities. Additionally, I will work to ensure that our students have access to the necessary educational materials, technologies, and programs and that our teachers are provided with the appropriate training to maximize these tools. For these reasons, I would like to earn the community’s support in my bid to join the Johnson Creek School Board.”
What distinguishes you from your opponents?“What sets me apart from my opponents is I am willing to devote my time and energy to ensure that I am an active and positive addition to the school board representing our community. I have a firm conviction that public education is essential, and we must protect it by making sound decisions that enhance the educational value of our schools. I will fight for our kid’s education and stand by my convictions.”
Scott Heth
Scott Heth has been a resident of Johnson Creek for 15 years. He is married to Becky A. Heth.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Wisconsin — Green Bay.
Heth is currently employed as State of Wisconsin-Law Enforcement Captain.
Statement of Candidacy“I am running for the position of school board within the Village of Johnson Creek to become more aware and involved in the short and long term academic and athletic decisions made by the school board. I hope to offer a perspective as a long-time resident and father of 4 boys. I have coached several students at Johnson Creek in several various sports that have enabled me to build relationships with teachers, coaches and several families within the village. I hope to be a conduit to the many wonderful families that our village continues to draw to the community.”
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?“I have resided in the community of Johnson Creek for 15 years and have developed relationships within the community. I have had 2 boys attend and graduate from Johnson Creek. Both of my boys were involved in athletics within the community and I have coached several sports within the community for several years now. I have a background in law enforcement and communication in the pillar to being successful in my profession. I have been part of several committees throughout my career reviewing budgets, policies and procedures working with a multi-disciplinary group where opinions and personalities are strong. I am very good at being able to process feedback and deliver outcomes that may not always be received within all groups.”
What issues concern you the most?“Educator recruitment and educator retention.”
What would you like to see Johnson Creek School District members focus on?“I would like to see the school board continue to recruit and retain the very best educators and coaches to fulfill all of our children’s academic and athletic needs. Several times communities get lost debating the costs, enrollment issues and proper testing mechanisms and fail to see that when the dust settles most kids only really recall the teachers and coaches that changed their lives for the better. I have seen several amazing educators get to Johnson Creek only to leave the very following year.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I am dedicated to being the conduit of the families of Johnson Creek. I am skilled at communicating and tenacious when I need to be. I understand allowing voices to be heard while at the same time realizing that this position will not be about ‘pleasing’ everyone. I wanted to be able to induce change and because I still have 2 young children within the school district I am committed to assisting the school board in moving forward with the very best educational experience I can. I am not afraid to admit when I am not familiar with specific areas, I identify where I need assistance and reach out to the subject matter experts within that area.”
What distinguishes you from your opponents?“I am a long time resident of Johnson Creek, I have seen up close and personal some of the positives and negatives that our rural school districts face. I am a long time coach of the district and have developed personal relationships with several families within the village. I am confident that my career has enabled me with several of the skills that would assist me in being a successful and proactive member of the school board.”
Christina Norby
Christina Norby previously lived in Waukesha. Last year her husband and she moved to Johnson Creek. She is married to Brian Norby.
She received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Associate of Science, and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Norby owns an engineering firm with her husband, American Way Engineering LLC, based in Johnson Creek.
She is a member of the Johnson Creek Education Foundation and is involved with the Johnson Creek Food Pantry.
Statement of Candidacy“I take the responsibility of school board seriously, as I know that I will be representing you, the citizens of Johnson Creek, as we make decisions directing our schools. I want our school to be the pride and joy of our growing community, and I see no reason that it should not be. With my oldest daughter in 4K and her two sisters right behind her, I have a lot at stake in our schools, and so do you. I would be honored if you would write in Christina Norby for Johnson Creek School Board on April 4!”
Questions
What special qualities do you bring to the school board?“I am a wife, mother of three, Christian, entrepreneur, engineer, speaker, and business owner. I value the truth for myself and others, even if it is painful in the moment. I am not afraid to stand in the gap to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Even if popularity is on the line, I refuse to waiver on what is right. I believe that no person is greater than another, and that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are endowed to us by our Creator. I highly value the freedom to succeed, which also means the freedom to fail. While we are all given the same freedoms, the outcomes of these freedoms will not be uniform as we are all unique in both our talents and efforts.”
What issues concern you the most?“We have all heard stories of other school districts where the school and parents are not in harmony. From my perspective as a parent, our JC school administration has been fantastic to work with, and I desire to keep it this way. The relationship between our school and our parents is vital to help our children to best succeed, and I will work to make sure that relationship continues to be strengthened.”
What would you like to see Johnson Creek School District members focus on?“As a parent, I have been extremely impressed by the standard of academic excellence our children are receiving as well as the support in some of the interpersonal skills that lead to self-confidence. As school board members, we are entrusted by our neighbors to ensure that our amazing staff has everything they need to continue giving this high level of education, while also spending our funds in the wisest ways possible. Our community has numerous resources that we should partner with to better support our children’s education, so I will work to strengthen those connections as well.”
Why should residents vote for you?“As the youngest candidate (33) I believe that it is time for my generation to step up and fill the volunteer roles that were filled by great people before us. My decision to run was not something that I took lightly as I understand the impact that it has on our children and our community. Rest assured that I put my full thoughts and efforts into everything that I do, and that will include understanding all aspects of a decision before casting my vote on the board.”
What distinguishes you from your opponents?“As an engineer, I recognize the value of education as a key to providing a path to a great career. Having worked with many in the trades, I also appreciate that some of our students will go on to trade schools which provide for a strong future as well. I am a lifelong learner and love to read and research to grow and better myself. As such, I have been attending our school board meetings since my interest in candidacy in order to observe how the board currently functions, before I have a seat at the table.”
