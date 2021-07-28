JOHNSON CREEK — Gabby Maier had no career in mind when she finished high school and her aunt Robin encouraged her to apply for a job as a caregiver for people with disabilities.
Almost immediately, Maier knew she had found her calling.
She has stuck with this up-close-and-personal career through the pandemic, through months and years of short-staffing, through the closing of one of the homes she worked at and the switch to new ownership.
Seven years later, Maier still wakes up excited to go to work every day.
This enthusiasm is appreciated deeply by her clients, fellow staffers, family members of those she cares for and the community at large — so much so that Maier was recently selected as the Wisconsin Direct Support Professional of the Year.
Direct Support Professionals are caregivers who work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, playing a critical role in the health care system and in the local community.
Maier has been recognized as 2021 Direct Support Professional of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources. Out of hundreds of nominations, Maier was selected for her resilience and exemplary service to her clients despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the last year, Gabby supported two individuals during their end-of-life stages,” said Kathryn Parrish, a public relations specialist representing the overarching organization. “She was involved in all aspects of their care, including attending several medical appointments and procedures, as well as comforting their family members during this difficult time,” Parrish said.
“Gabby made sure her clients were living their lives as comfortably as possible during their last days,” Parrish said.
Maier is the daughter of Dawn Maier (owner of Johnson Creek’s “Admaier Yourself” salon) and Troy Maier, a veteran who works as a heavy equipment operator. Her parents have been married 28 years. Maier, who has spent her whole life in Johnson Creek, has one younger sister, Alexis, 23, who like their mom, entered the field of cosmetology.
Maier said she grew up alongside a close relative with disabilities and was very close to him. This helped give her an appreciation of people of all abilities and a firm conviction about the dignity of all human beings.
“We shouldn’t make anyone feel less of a human just for living their life,” she said.
In 2014, the day after Maier graduated from Johnson Creek High School, she took her first caregiving job.
She had already developed a strong interest in psychology and had initially planned to go to college to become a social worker, but the satisfaction she found on the job convinced her she was already where she wanted to be.
She started out working under Bethesda. In 2017, ResCare bought out that portion of Bethesda and took over the group home where Maier was working in Watertown.
That home eventually closed due to accessibility issues.
Maier then moved to ResCare’s Johnson Creek CBRF (Community Based Residential Facility.)
Her job as a personal caregiver includes overseeing the personal care of those in her charge, keeping track of any medications they might need, overseeing their finances, in cooperation with their families, and taking them to doctor’s appointments and events out in the community.
“You always want to go that extra step to make their day meaningful,” Maier said.
She oversees six individuals living in the group home, ranging in age from 18 up through senior citizens.
She said she tries to provide opportunities for them to get out and interact with others rather than just the six people they live with and the staff members in the home.
“I really love doing this job,” Maier said. “I have a passion for it.”
She said she has learned a great deal through her job and is still learning, both from her fellow caregivers and from the people she oversees.
“I’ve learned different approaches, different ways to go about things, to be able to reach different people,” she said.
As some of her clients are nonverbal, Maier watches for behaviors that provide clues to their well-being and try to get to the bottom of the issue when a client seems unhappy or uncomfortable.
Maier was nominated for the Wisconsin Direct Support Professional of the Year award by her executive director.
She had been one of just a handful of core personnel who stayed with the business through the transition from Bethesda and ResCare and at times was essentially running the group home, training up temporary staffers to provide the kind of professional care her clients and their families expected.
One of the individuals she was caring for was diagnosed with bladder cancer, a malady she helped to spot.
“He was nonverbal, so he wasn’t able to tell us what was wrong,” Maier said. “We knew he really didn’t want to walk anymore. Then one morning, there was a lot of blood in his urine. We took him to the doctor right away and they found a giant tumor.”
The doctors were going to remove part of the tumor to make the man more comfortable, and Maier accompanied the man to the University Hospital in Madison.
“The day of his procedure, he had to wait all day for his appointment. He wasn’t allowed to eat, and he was turning his back on me because he couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t let him eat,” Maier said.
“After waiting all day, he finally got to go back but the surgeon decided it was too risky — that they couldn’t do surgery,” she said.
Instead, the man transitioned to hospice care, which he received through Rainbow Hospice Care.
“They are so amazing,” Maier said. “They really went above and beyond as they made him as comfortable as possible.”
Maier also worked closely with another individual who was in hospice for a year with a number of underlying medical problems. With the proper support, he lived out his days “very happy,” Maier said, again giving credit to the wonderful hospice program.
A lot of credit goes to Maier as well, her supervisors say.
The award
The official write-up on Maier’s award, done by BrightSpring Health Services of Kentucky, stated that Maier “provides exceptional support and services to clients ... forms sincere friendships and relationships, and strives to keep clients engaged and part of their communities.
“Prior to COVID restrictions, she encouraged client involvement by having them join bowling leagues, go out to eat, and go shopping,” the official writeup said. “Gabby and her clients would host and participate in community barbeques, dances, and holiday gatherings.
“With COVID-19 restrictions, Gabby has ensured those she serves maintain regular contact with their friends and families with phone calls or use of her own cell phone for video calls,” the write-up went on. “Gabby works tirelessly to ensure her clients maintain healthy relationships outside of their home.”
The award write-up commended Maier for going above and beyond in her care of two individuals with significant health care needs.
“Gabby was involved in all aspects of his care with the family including attending several medical appointments and procedures, many of which were over an hour away from (the client’s) home,” the write-up said.
“When the decision was made it wouldn’t be safe to complete the two surgeries to remove the tumor, his family decided to create a care plan of comfort during his last days. Gabby was right by his side every day with every attempt to do just as the doctor ordered,” the write-up said.
The award write-up commended her for assuring her client’s daily enrichment remained in place, from exercising and sensory items to music and dancing, time with friends and favorite foods. Gabby made sure he was living his life to the fullest during his last days,” the write-up said.
“As the months passed by, and as expected, the tumor continued to be problematic and his health continued to decline. Gabby reached out for palliative care to assure the best comfort was being offered,” the write-up said. “Each day, Gabby was by his side until the day he passed. His family and team were so thankful that Gabby was there.
Maier said that being nominated for the award was incredibly humbling, and receiving it was amazing.
Maier said being recognized for her contributions is very humbling, as she knows there are many others doing this challenging job and pouring their hearts and souls into it. She also made sure to give credit to her coworkers, especially her executive director, Nicole McMillan and program manager Kori Gainey.
In a normal year, Maier would have traveled to a live award ceremony, which was to have taken place in a southern state, but due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers had to switch to a virtual ceremony.
Maier said that the whole experience has allowed her to step back and recognize the hard work that personal caregivers to every day, and to see how much of a difference they make in the lives of their clients, families and others they work with.
“I’d like to say to all caregivers, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. I know it’s easy to get burnt out — the whole field is very understaffed. But you are one of the most important people in your clients’ lives. They see you more than they see members of their own family.”
Over her years in the field, Maier said she’s learned the importance of communication, with her (sometimes nonverbal) clients, with their families, and with other personnel at the home.
“Keep that end goal in mind,” she said. “You are literally a lifeline for these people.
“This is why I do what I do,” she said. “Truly, I feel blessed. It’s very humbling.”
The people Maier cares for offer a continual lesson in perspective, the caregiver said. They take joy in the simple things and remind us of all we have to be thankful for — for example, the ability to see, the ability to hear, the ability to communicate what you mean in words.
She takes her own abilities as a temporary blessing — for one day she too may lose the ability to see, to hear or to speak — but never her ability to enjoy life.
