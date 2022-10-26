JEFFERSON — After defeating Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann in the August primary, Jefferson farmer Scott Johnson moves on to meet Nov. 8 with Democrat candidate Don Vruwink in a bid to represent the 33rd Assembly District.
The 33rd Assembly District district now includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages. Vruwink is an incumbent in the 43rd district.
Johnson described himself as a center-leaning Republican, rather than one who leans to the right.
“I am a moderate, as I do not agree with some of my party’s views on issues that need to be addressed, so I will offer different solutions that will be more equitable and inclusive of all our citizens,” he said. “My life experience has shown that having access to more detailed information allows one to develop a different solution than previously thought for an issue sometimes.”
Johnson, 68, lives in rural Jefferson and is a 1972 graduate of Milton High School.
In 1977 he received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated from the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, completed half of his master’s degree credits at UW-Whitewater in school business finance and has worked for Monsanto and Ralston Purina.
He is a farmer and farm consultant.
His political experience includes his service on the Fort Atkinson Board of Education for 15 years.
Johnson’s platform shows top issues that include basic governing and representing the people of the district. He also puts emphasis on supporting education and the betterment of the workforce.
He wants to direct sufficient funding to infrastructure, including roads and broadband access. He said he is watchful of elections and supports term limits and fair maps, as well as the elimination of dark money.
Johnson noted that he wants all people to have appropriate healthcare access and stressed his desire to make sure there is plenty of clean water. He also supports wetlands taxation.
Johnson ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2014 and said he is again seeking the office because he believes that citizens are tired of nothing being accomplished.
“I am a fiscal conservative. Tax dollars should be spent where the public is served the best,” Johnson said. “I am a farmer and I believe that practical, logical, common sense solutions should be used in governing. One is elected to represent the people and to govern. Governing usually requires an understanding of compromise. Local governing boards have to make choices to balance budgets each year. It is not uncommon for someone to concede their perspective on an issue to allow the actions to move forward.”
Johnson said that, although Vruwink said he would not go negative in his campaign, he has seen the attacks.
"These attacks have been misleading claims about my ability to serve as your representative," he said. "He is simply attempting to distract from his failed record as a career politician whose votes put the needs of Madison politicians before our communities."
Johnson said that he is the best candidate to represent the 33rd Assembly District because he is a,"political outsider."
"I want to take my knowledge and skills as a farmer, former school board member and public-school bus driver to Madison and work together to create common-sense, logical solutions," he said. "I believe my experiences represent the values of my rural district and will be an asset for my constituents.
Johnson said that, throughout his life, he has valued fiscal responsibility, providing great education opportunities, and having a strong commitment to supporting law enforcement and providing safety to communities.
"My perspective, alongside many of the principles of the Republican Party, will lead us to strengthening our state’s economy and protecting our freedoms," he said.
Johnson said that he stands behind law enforcement in the 33rd Assembly District.
"It is a priority of mine to make sure they have the resources and funding they need to recruit and retain officers in their departments and have the ability to continue to protect folks in our communities."
He said he will defend the public's right to bear arms, whether it is for security, defense, hunting, recreation, or any other lawful purpose.
He also said that the issue of abortion is a "deeply personal and emotional issue" that elicits strong feelings.
"And I know that this will be a topic of debate and discussion after the legislature reconvenes after the election," he said, adding he is "pro-life," but believes in exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. "This belief will guide my decision-making in the Legislature."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.