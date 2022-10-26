Don Vruwink
Don Vruwink

JEFFERSON — After defeating Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann in the August primary, Jefferson farmer Scott Johnson moves on to meet Nov. 8 with Democrat candidate Don Vruwink in a bid to represent the 33rd Assembly District.

The 33rd Assembly District district now includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages. Vruwink is an incumbent in the 43rd district.

