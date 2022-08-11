JEFFERSON — In a close battle between two Jefferson County Republicans, farmer Scott Johnson defeated City of Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann in Tuesday’s primary election for the 33rd Assembly District by a vote of 3,293 to 3,087.
The voting results breakdown between Rock and Jefferson counties indicated that Johnson received 922 votes in Rock County and 2,371 in Jefferson County, while Oppermann garnered 762 in Rock County and 2,325 in Jefferson County. Johnson received 55% of the vote to Oppermann’s 45% in Rock County, while, in Jefferson County, he received 43.92% to Oppermann’s 43.09%.
There were 49,892 registered voters in Jefferson County and 17,955 ballots cast. In Rock County, there were 92,082 registered voters and 27,239 ballots cast.
The 33rd Assembly District includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
Johnson said Wednesday morning that he was tired, but elated with his victory.
“I’m tired today because I was on an adrenalin high most of the evening Tuesday,” he said.
When asked if he was surprised at the close outcome, in his favor, he replied, “Yes and no.”
“I’m elated that I survived — and won,” he said. “I guess I didn’t think it was going to happen. I want to thank everyone who voted for me and shared my message. I appreciate the support and I enjoyed meeting with the voters and learning of their concerns. I wish Dale success in his future endeavors and I look forward to representing the people.”
Johnson advances this summer and fall to a campaign against Democrat Don Vruwink of Milton and said his next step is to, “regroup.” The general election is set for Nov. 8.
“I want to take a day off, catch my breath and just see where I’m at. Clearly, I was very focused on the primary,” he said.
Johnson, 68, lives at N3043 Haas Road in rural Jefferson and is a 1972 graduate of Milton High School.
In 1977 he received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated from the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, completed half of his master’s degree credits at UW-Whitewater in school business finance and has worked for Monsanto and Ralston Purina.
He is currently a farmer and a farm consultant. Johnson has been a substitute school bus driver for more than 20 years, serving Jefferson School District.
His political experience includes his service on the Fort Atkinson Board of Education for 15 years.
Oppermann said he appreciated the support he received and is proud of how his bid for higher office was conducted.
“I am proud that we ran a clean, positive, honest and transparent campaign,” he said Wednesday morning.
Oppermann said he is not ruling out another bid for state office, “But I have no thoughts one way or another on that right now, but I wouldn’t rule it out,” he said. “This campaign has been a positive experience in some ways. I’ve grown, personally, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of good people living in this area I didn’t know before.”
Oppermann said he is now ready to fully turn his attention back to being mayor of Jefferson.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as mayor, so we will continue on the path there and hopefully do good things for the area,” he said.
