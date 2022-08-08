JEFFERSON — In addition to the large, state-level races, the 33rd Assembly District is among the influential races that voters will see on Tuesday’s partisan primary ballot that leads to the Nov. 8 general election.
The general election will determine who will be serving as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. senator, U.S. congressmen, sheriff and clerk of circuit court, among other offices. The primary will narrow the field of candidates for those positions.
There are several Republicans running for governor for the chance to face Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers Nov. 8. Evers is unopposed in the primary.
There are also several Democrats candidates and two Republican candidates on the primary ballot for U.S. Senator. The position is currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The candidates in each party with the most votes will face off in November.
Voters may vote in only one party primary Tuesday. If on selects a party, votes cast in that party will be counted. Votes cast in any other party will not be counted.
If one does not select a party and votes in more than one party, no votes will be counted.
On the Jefferson County ballot Tuesday will be the contest between Republican candidates for the 33rd Assembly District, Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann. The winner will go on to confront Democrat Don Vruwink in November.
Also in Jefferson County, running uncontested are State Senator in District 11, Steve Nass, Sheriff Paul Milbrath and Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha.
