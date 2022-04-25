WHITEWATER — In anticipation of hosting a modern historical figure on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College Republicans released the following statement:
“In partnership with Young America’s Foundation, we will be bringing the honorable Kellyanne Conway to campus on April 27. The title of her speech is ‘Trump Brought Peace, Biden Brings Chaos: Navigating a Divided America.’
“Kellyanne Conway has a lifetime of political experience and is a key Trump ally, becoming the first woman to successfully run a winning Presidential campaign. Once Trump was elected in 2016, she became Special Counsel and Assistant to the President in the White House. She also owns a polling company and frequently makes guest appearances on cable news and contributes to major news outlets.”
John Beauchamp, chairman, says that he “could not be more proud to host Kellyanne Conway on campus. After nearly a month of targeted vandalism and bias from intolerant leftists on campus, her message of navigating a divided America could not be more timely.”
The public is invited to attend this free event on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Hyland Hall, on the first floor in room 1000.
More details can be found by clicking on the Eventbrite link.
Those with any questions may contact Trenton Kerbs at the above email.
