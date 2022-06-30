OCONOMOWOC — Lake Country Newborns is celebrating its first anniversary by expanding their postpartum support and mentoring services beyond Waukesha county to Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Maggie Omick, founder and owner said, “Our work helping families is rewarding and we’re pleased to see demand for our services continue to expand geographically.”
Omick, a child and family social worker and professionally trained postpartum doula, reflected on their first year. “Our clients generally fall into one of two categories. In many cases, both parents work and find themselves overwhelmed by information as they begin their family. We
offer comprehensive family support including baby care, breastfeeding and bottle education, sleep solutions, parent coaching, and emotional support.” Omick added, “Our other client group consists of growing families who are looking for day or night time collaborative help with the new baby, food prep, or even light housekeeping.”
With parents and families busier than ever, Omick noticed a lack of support during the postpartum period. Lake Country Newborns was founded to address that need.
“We don’t offer babysitting or nanny services. Rather, our professionally trained specialists provide support and education during baby’s first 12 months. A thorough intake process identifies the desired services and matches families with the right specialist,” she added.
Lake Country Newborns provides professional postpartum overnight and daytime support for baby and family during the first year of life. Lake Country Newborns partners with the best newborn care specialists, postpartum doulas and other industry professionals to offer boutique baby services and support.
