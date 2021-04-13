LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills High School senior Julianna Wagner, along with her parents, are hosting a FUN-draiser Pickleball Tournament in Lake Mills to help with her fundraising efforts for the upcoming WBCA All-Star Basketball Game she has been invited to participate in.
The tournament will be held Sunday, May 16, at 9 a.m. in Lake Mills.
Wagner, Lake Mills High School all-time leading scorer with 1,071 points and the school's all-time assist leader with 333 assists, helped the Lake Mills Girls Basketball team win the school's first-ever state basketball championship this year. She will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season.
In addition to her love for basketball she also is passionate about tennis. She missed her senior season of tennis this fall, when she was hoping to make a return trip to the state tournament, with an ACL injury at the state basketball tournament.
Wagner recently has picked up Pickleball, and enjoys playing with her family and people in her community.
“It's becoming such a popular sport and my hope is that this tournament will bring the community together for a great cause!” she said. “And, yes, I am planning on playing in the tournament."
All entry fees will go directly to the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund and Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells for disadvantaged children and adults in addition to other charitable organizations designated by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. All participants/donors will receive tickets to attend the WBCA All Star Games in July.
The Pickleball WI website has all the information for Registration and Tournament details: www.pickleballwi.com.
