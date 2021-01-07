JEFFERSON — A 61-year-old Lake Mills man has been charged with his eighth offense of operating while intoxicated after being arrested Dec. 5 in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn in Lake Mills, where he was staying.
According to a criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Allen D. Olson is facing the charge, along with one count of operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was revoked.
The complaint stated that Olson had been visiting family in Lake Mills Dec. 5 when one of his family members noticed he was intoxicated and called area law enforcement to inform them that Olson had just driven away from their home in a blue pickup truck. Police caught up with Olson as he was exiting the vehicle at the motel, and he was interviewed and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed. A preliminary breath test indicated he had a blood-alcohol content of .19. The legal limit is .08. He also was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Olson is free on a $5,000 signature bond, with conditions he have no possession or ingestion of alcohol; no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores and he is not to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He also is to report and comply with the state alcohol monitoring program as administered by Wisconsin Community Services.
A status conference for Olson is scheduled in Jefferson County Circuit Court Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
If convicted on the charge of operating while intoxicated as an eighth offense, Olson could face a fine of up to $25,000 and be imprisoned up to 12-and-a-half years. If convicted on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked, he could be fined $2,500 or imprisoned in the county jail for up to one year.
