LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills City Council voted unanimously May 17 to not proceed with an offer to purchase property located adjacent to the L.D. Fargo Public Library.
City Attorney Dan Drescher said that 116 E. Madison St. had been identified multiple times as a potential site for library expansion. An offer to the city by parcel owners Lee and Lori Leverton to sell the property for $417,000 was sent to City Manager Steve Wilke in February and was brought forward to the council during a March closed session meeting.
“Recently we’ve decided to sell the property, and whether the city buys it or not, it’s going to be sold to somebody,” said Lee Leverton, who grew up in the Town of Lake Mills and has operated his law practice in the city for decades.
According to Leverton, prior to 2020 the city had approached the couple about purchasing the property, but at the time the Levertons had not been considering selling. They did offer a sale price to the city, “but at the time it was probably unacceptable and never went further than that,” he said.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Leverton decided to retire from practicing law and went back to the city with an offer to sell the property with “an offer that was much different.”
Following the meeting, the Lake Mills Leader questioned council members why they opted to not buy the property at 116 E. Madison St.
Council President Greg Waters said the library board had mixed opinions on how the property could be used to meet the needs of the library.
“For now, it is best to pass on this property to ensure that our community funds are best used to achieve the mission of the library,” Walters said, noting he supports restructuring the facility to meet the current and future needs of the L.D. Fargo Public Library.
“The decision to not purchase the building was not made rashly,” said council member Michelle Quednow. “We have had several meetings about this, considered it from many angles, and determined it is not a good investment at this time.”
She had considered asking several questions of the property owner at the meeting, such as if the building was Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and if it would be able to sufficiently support the weight of materials that could be stored in the building, but refrained from doing so “knowing that the answer would be no.”
Quednow also mentioned that while the purchase price was low, it did not include any construction needed to update and bring the building into ADA compliance.
“The library’s expansion is necessary, yes, but I don’t believe that the Leverton building is the right space for it,” she said.
Council members Liesa Kerler, Catherine Bishop and Steve Fields did not respond to the request for comments by press time.
During the May 17 meeting Leverton wanted to address some of the community’s concerns he heard about sale of his property to the city to use for library expansion.
“The property, the way it’s set up, could be used immediately by the library,” Leverton said.
For short-term use the existing building at 116 E. Madison St. could be used as small conference rooms for library patrons. Based on a conversation the attorney had with the L.D. Fargo Public Library director, the facility receives more requests for meeting spaces than it could accommodate.
Leverton’s building has several meeting rooms on the ground floor that could alleviate those request denials.
“(The library) is more than just this beautiful building … it is a place where people can come and get together,” Leverton said. “And we’ve seen with COVID that’s really important; they need a place to be able to meet, to have one-on-one interactions with each other.”
The attorney also suggested the library could move its historical records to what is considered a historical building for storage.
Addressing the possibility of the building at 116 E. Madison St. being razed to make room for expanding the physical library space, Leverton said he believes that is a misperception, noting that neither he nor his wife would like to see the structure torn down, though understands that no matter who purchases the site, the building could be removed.
“So the residents of the city would actually be more in control if the city owns it,” Leverton said. “In fact, the city could turn it into a historical home if they wanted to and then it would be preserved.
“It’s your decision,” he added. “I just hope that another council doesn’t regret this decision 10 years from now.”
While the council rejected the offer, Waters thanked the Levertons for being civic-minded and approaching the city with the opportunity to purchase the property.
“We really do appreciate that — it goes a long way,” Waters said. “I hope there’s a lot of citizens out there like you that would do something like that.”
