Lakeside Lutheran High School freshman class officers and representatives elected for the 2021-22 school year are pictured above, from left to right — President Mara Minning, Watertown; Vice President Easton Wolfram, Madison; Representative Ben Krauklis, Lake Mills; Representative Carlee Uttech, Watertown; and Representative Ella Schuetz, Lake Mills.
Lakeside Lutheran High School sophomore class officers and representatives elected for the 2021-22 school year are shown here, from left to right — Representative Alex Reinke, Watertown; Representative Ella Ristow, Watertown; Representative Abby Meis, Watertown; Vice President Reid Weittenhiller, DeForest; and President Kooper Mlsna, Lake Mills.
Lakeside Lutheran High School junior class officers and representatives elected for the 2021-22 school year are pictured, left to right — President Abigail Minning, Watertown; Vice Representative Claire Langille, Lake Mills; Representative Grace Cody, Juneau; Representative Tyler Gresens, Sun Prairie; and Representative Manuel Iglesias, Watertown.
Lakeside Lutheran High School senior class officers and representatives elected for the 2021-22 school year are shown here, left to right — President Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie; Representative Lydia Bilitz, Sun Prairie; Vice President William Popp, Fitchburg; Representative Lauren Lostetter, Lake Mills; and Representative Ianna Wolfram, Madison.
Lakeside Lutheran High School student body officers from the senior class elected for the 2021-22 school year are shown, left to right — Treasurer Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest; President Lily Schuetz, Lake Mills; Secretary Alyssa Reinke, Watertown; and Vice President Ella DeNoyer, Sun Prairie.
