LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills has announced the students selected as 2022 Badger Boys and Girls State representatives.
The boys selected to represent Lakeside Lutheran at Badger Boys State at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire from June 12-18 are Jack DePrey, son of Steve and Beth, Sun Prairie; and Isaac Winters, son of Jim and Kimara, Watertown.
The girls representing Lakeside Lutheran at Badger Girls State at UW-Oshkosh from June 19-24 are Rose Hissom, daughter of Russ and Rita, Oconomowoc; and Morgan Mlsna, daughter of Ben and Jess, Lake Mills.
Rose Hissom
Rose Hissom, who plans to become a criminal defense attorney or litigator, is thankful to have been selected for Badger State.
“I look forward to learning from the in-depth government simulation that Badger State has to offer!” Hissom said. “Helping others has always been a goal of mine, and I can't wait to discover what Wisconsin citizens truly care about and need from their government in this program.”
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Teens for Christ, Society for Women Engineers, A Cappella Choir, and Drama. In addition, Hissom has competed in the Academic Bowl, Forensics, Math team and cross country.
She serves on the Tech Club as well as on the editorial teams for the newspaper and yearbook. In her spare time, she has written for Teen Ink and More and Less Journal, and will be participating with an Operation Go mission trip this summer.
In the summer of 2020, “I sewed over 750 masks and sold them at a profit on eBay,” Hissom said. “I earned a lot of money, which I saved for college, and I learned a lot about work ethic and time management with the business.”
At her church, St. Matthew, Oconomowoc, she has taught Sunday school, Girl Pioneers, provided child care and volunteered at blood drives. She works at Piggly Wiggly in Oconomowoc.
Morgan Mlsna
Morgan Mlsna is planning a career in the medical field, and has participated in basketball, volleyball, track and cross country.
Mlsna, treasurer of the National Honor Society, is editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and also is on the yearbook committee. She serves on Teens for Christ, and is active in her youth group and with the Rock Lake Activity Center.
She organized a sports camp in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last summer with Operation Go, the school’s mission trip program, and is heading to Anchorage, Alaska this summer for a soccer camp also with OpGo.
A member at St. Paul Lutheran, Lake Mills, Mlsna works in the child care department at St. Paul and at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Jack DePrey
Jack DePrey is a member of the A Cappella Choir, National Honor Society, Lakeside Loop video newscast and the math team. He has participated in basketball and currently plays baseball.
He has participated in Wisconsin School Music Association, earning perfect scores and starred firsts. In addition, he was chosen to attend the UW Music Clinic program last summer, and plays piano as part of an honors quartet through the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.
DePrey also volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson.
A member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Madison, he has accompanied both on piano and organ. He also teaches piano lessons and plans to major in Music Education, with the goal of opening a music studio and becoming a private/public music instructor at the high school or college level.
“I am looking forward to better understanding the structure and leadership in our country,” DePrey said of Badger State. “I am also excited to meet other peers that have the same goals and ambitions as I.”
Isaac Winters
Isaac Winters is “excited to meet new people, and I'm interested to see what we will learn about government,” he said.
At Lakeside, Winters is Vice President of the STEM Club, participates on the math team, wrote code for the state-qualifier robotics team, and serves as a captain of the wrestling team. He also is in the A Cappella choir, is first-chair trumpet in the concert band, and is WSMA state-bound for Swing Choir, a piano solo and a duet.
He also is a member of Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, part of this spring’s “School of Rock-The Musical” as a pit keyboardist, and an editor for Lakeside Loop, a weekly YouTube video about news around school.
Winters will join the Warrior Band this summer in 11 Wisconsin parades and more at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Mich.
He works at the Watertown Walmart and is active at his church, St. Luke, Watertown, where he helps livestream services, plays trumpet and piano, and helps with church suppers.
He expects to pursue a degree in software engineering or computer science.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin American Legion and its Auxiliary, the goals of Badger State are to prepare young men and women of high school age for citizenship in a modern world, teach principles of democracy, instill a love of country and desire to preserve our government.
Schools are encouraged to select representatives based on a combination of interest shown, leadership qualities, character, fitness, scholarship and extra-curricular activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.