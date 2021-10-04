ABOVE: Members of the Lakeside Lutheran 2021 Homecoming Court include (couples from left to right) sophomore reps Lora Kasper, Jefferson, and Grant Schneider, Jefferson; senior reps Aree Huwe, Deerfield, and Ben Kasper, Helenville; King Jameson Schmidt, Ixonia, and Queen Carly Paske, Arlington; junior reps Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie, and Grace Korth, DeForest; freshmen reps Will Hemling, Beaver Dam, and Cecelia Krahn, Madison.
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announces its Homecoming activities and events for 2021, beginning with all-school activities on Monday and ending with a dance on campus Saturday evening, Oct. 9.
The 2021 Homecoming Court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, and four representatives from the senior class. Members of the court include freshmen representatives Will Hemling, Beaver Dam, and Cecelia Krahn, Madison; sophomore representatives Lora Kasper, Jefferson, and Grant Schneider, Jefferson; junior representatives Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie, and Grace Korth, DeForest; senior representatives Aree Huwe, Deerfield, and Ben Kasper, Helenville; and King Jameson Schmidt, Ixonia, and Queen Carly Paske, Arlington.
Lakeside is celebrating homecoming with student activities throughout this week, Oct. 4-8, both during the school day and after school. The theme for this year is "Superheroes vs. Villains."
Members of each class decorate halls, doors and windows and create class banners, floats, can-structions, and videos according to their assigned hero and villian — “Thor vs Loki” for the freshmen, “Superman vs Lex Luthor” for sophomores, “Spiderman vs The Green Goblin” for juniors and “Batman vs. The Joker” for seniors.
Students will decorate the school throughout the week as well as participate in class competitions that culminate in a pep rally on Friday at the end of the school day.
After a 5 p.m. parade Friday, the varsity football team plays Horicon/Hustisford at 7 p.m. The Warrior Marching Band will perform a halftime routine. A semi-formal dance is planned for Saturday evening on the Lakeside campus beginning at 7:30 p.m.
