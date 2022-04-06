The Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team placed second at the Wisconsin Forensics Coaching Association state competition. ABOVE: Shown here, from left to right, are: Front — Coach Steve Lauber, Lillian Frohmader, Logan Wensel, Emma Smulders, Kaelyn Gulczynski, Farah Stuebs, Ambria McCrary, Grace Meinel and Logan Wensel. Middle — Mara Minning, Austin Schwab, Joseph Metzger, John Loest, Elsa Johannson, Aree Huwe, Maria Vik, Ruby Langille and Clara Grow. Back — Trey Lauber, Grant Schneider, Greta Pingel, Matthea Lenz, Grace Cody, Rose Hissom, Ethan Lozano and Jackson Voelker. Not pictured are Isabella Alvarez, Noelle Vanderhoof, Julia Schauer and Aubrey Wilke.
LAKE MILLS — On Saturday, April 2, the Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team culminated their season by participating in the WFCA (Wisconsin Forensics Coaching Association) state tournament in Eau Claire.
Hundreds of students from around the state competed in 19 categories consisting of persuasive, entertaining, informative, impromptu and other speaking skills.
Teams are allowed up to 25 entries and are given points based on their rank against other students in each of the rounds. Lakeside Lutheran earned second place in Division 3, behind Wrightstown. Division 3 consisted of high schools with enrollments up to 850 students.
This year, Lakeside transitioned from the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association contest to the WFCA.
“At the WHSFA, the speakers spoke only once to get a gold, silver or bronze medal,” said Coach Steve Lauber. “Transitioning into the WFCA was challenging. It is a very competitive tournament that concentrated on individual achievement — some competitors spoke a total of five rounds — combined with team scores. It was great to see our very young team do so well among some amazing teams from all around the state.”
