Lakeside Lutheran High School band finalists head to National Band Fest

Pictured standing, left to right: Sophomore percussionist Jeremiah Borgwardt, sophomore tubist Joseph Metzger, senior bassoonist Nora Larson, senior flautist Manuel Iglesias, and junior trombonist Maria Vik. Sitting left to right include: Junior clarinetist, Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; junior clarinetist Emma Meis, senior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, and sophomore tubist Elana Litherland.
LAKE MILLS – Eight musicians chosen from the 95-member Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2023 WELS National Band Festival March 17-19 at Luther High School in Onalaska.
Students selected from the Lakeside Lutheran Concert Band include sophomore percussionist Jeremiah Borgwardt, Watertown; senior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; senior flautist Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; senior bassoonist Nora Larson, Columbus; sophomore tubist Elana Litherland, Columbus (alternate); junior clarinetist Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; junior clarinetist Emma Meis, Watertown; sophomore tubist Joseph Metzger, Lake Mills; junior trombonist Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson.
The three-day festival involves 20 Lutheran high schools from 12 states and features more than 150 high school instrumentalists, according to a press release.
The festival involves two days of rehearsal and coordination of select teen musicians who have prepared individually but who have not played together previously. The weekend culminates in a capstone live concert on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.
The weekend will be spent under the direction of guest master clinician Peter Loel Boonshaft. Boonshaft is Director of Education for Jupiter Band Instruments and author of the critically acclaimed best-selling books Teaching Music with Passion, Teaching Music with Purpose, and Teaching Music with Promise, as well as his first book for teachers of other disciplines, Teaching with Passion, Purpose and Promise.
