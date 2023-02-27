Lakeside Lutheran High School band finalists head to National Band Fest
Buy Now

Pictured standing, left to right: Sophomore percussionist Jeremiah Borgwardt, sophomore tubist Joseph Metzger, senior bassoonist Nora Larson, senior flautist Manuel Iglesias, and junior trombonist Maria Vik. Sitting left to right include: Junior clarinetist, Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; junior clarinetist Emma Meis, senior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, and sophomore tubist Elana Litherland.

 Contributed

LAKE MILLS – Eight musicians chosen from the 95-member Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2023 WELS National Band Festival March 17-19 at Luther High School in Onalaska.

Students selected from the Lakeside Lutheran Concert Band include sophomore percussionist Jeremiah Borgwardt, Watertown; senior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; senior flautist Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; senior bassoonist Nora Larson, Columbus; sophomore tubist Elana Litherland, Columbus (alternate); junior clarinetist Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; junior clarinetist Emma Meis, Watertown; sophomore tubist Joseph Metzger, Lake Mills; junior trombonist Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson.

Load comments