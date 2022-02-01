ABOVE: Shown here, Lakeside Lutheran freshman Aubrey Wilke, Waterloo, placed first in the Discussion Meet debate category at the District 29 Leadership Development Event hosted Jan. 24 at Lakeside. By doing so, she moves on to Section 10 competition at Big Foot High School April 6.
LAKE MILLS — On Monday, Jan. 24, Lakeside Lutheran High School hosted 55 FFA students from seven schools competing in District 29’s Leadership Development Events.
At this speaking contest, teams of students in grades 7-12 were mentored by 20 judges, and 15 advisors and adults.
Participating high schools included Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Oconomowoc, Waterloo and Watertown. Teens chose to compete individually or as a team from among seven categories: Creed Speaking, Discussion Meet, Employment Skills, Extemporaneous Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure (team), Prepared Public Speaking, and Quiz Bowl (team).
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Aubrey Wilke, Waterloo, entered the Discussion Meet, where she made it to the finals round and placed first in the debate. She now is eligible to move on to the Section 10 contest in Big Foot on April 6.
Lakeside freshman Natalie Clark, Lake Mills, placed third in the FFA Creed, reciting five paragraphs and answering questions.
Other first place results include Employment Skills: Luis Avila, Watertown High School; Extemporaneous: Brandon Boyd, Watertown High School; FFA Creed Speaking: Kadence Schuld, Jefferson High School; Parliamentary Procedure: team from Watertown High School; Prepared Public Speaking: Olivia Olson, Lake Mills High School; Quiz Bowl: team from Watertown High School.
According to FFA, “through Career and Leadership Development Events, participating FFA members in grades 7-12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. CDE and LDE events occur at the local, state and national levels.”
