LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announces that 41 students in the class of 2021 reported over $1 million in scholarship offers from individuals, foundations, organizations and the schools they applied to attend.
Of the 104 graduates, 91 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2021 through a four-year university or tech school, one plans to enter the military, four plan to pursue an apprenticeship, and eight will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk indicate a renewable scholarship.
- Hailey Brandt, daughter of David and Heide, Juneau: University of Arizona Distinction Award $35,000. She will attend The University of Arizona to study biology and pre-med.
- Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle, Sun Prairie: Belmont University Merit scholarship $10,000, UW Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier2 $1000. She will attend UW- Madison to study neurobiology and psychology.
- Lydia Buxa, daughter of Greg and Linda, Oconomowoc: Liberty University Liberty Academic Scholarship $23,800, Liberty University National Merit Scholarship $12,600, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500, National Merit Scholarship NMSC Sponsored, $2500, Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship $9500, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000, GCU Honors College Scholarship $3000, Abilene Christian University Presidential Scholarship $4000, ACU Fellow Scholarship $4000, ACU R.L. Money Chancellor’s Award $19,000, ACU Valedictorian Award $1000, State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar Award $2250. She will attend Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va., to study nursing.
- Isabella Cook, daughter of Andrew and Annmarie, Hartland: Bethany Lutheran College Esports Scholarship $2000, BLC Studio Arts Scholarship $2000, BLC Luther scholarship $12,000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to study media arts.
- Kylee Gnabasik, daughter of Greg and Sherry, Jefferson: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study early childhood and special education.
- Jada Gresens, daughter of Michael and Cathy, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000, GCU Select Scholarship $250. She will attend Grand Canyon University for entrepreneurial studies.
Kristel Hafenstein, daughter of Jennifer, Beaver Dam: Beaver Dam Youth Bowling Association $1000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to study education.
- Maya Heckmann, daughter of Matthew and Amy, Middleton: Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship $6500. She will attend Grand Canyon University to study business management.
- Caitlin Heinrich, daughter of Tim and Jana, Madison: Butler University Collegiate Scholarship $20,000, Marquette University Collegiate Scholarship $25,000, Loyola University — Chicago Collegiate Scholarship $22,000, Bradley University Collegiate Scholarship $21,000 per year, Coe College Collegiate Scholarship $25,000, Carthage College Collegiate Scholarship $14,500. She will attend Butler University to study marketing.
- AnaCristina Iglesias, daughter of Domingo and Tammy, Watertown: Lakeside LHS FFA Alumni Scholarship $500, Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2000, Christianos Agape Memorial Scholarship $750. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study early childhood education.
- Elizabeth Isham, daughter of Giles and Stacey, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000UW-Stevens Point Presidential Purple Scholarship $2000(two years), Delta Dental $4500. She will attend UW- Stevens Point to study marketing and political science.
- Jordyn Jaeger, daughter of Deb of Lake Mills and Eric of Jefferson: University of Tennessee — Martin $5000. She will attend University of Tennessee-Martin to study biochemistry and molecular biology and pre-medicine studies.
Megan Jones, daughter of Craig and Connie, Johnson Creek: Morgan Turnquist Memorial “Warrior Scholarship” $500. She will attend Madison Area Technical College to study elementary education.
- Will Jorgensen, son of Mark and Nancy, McFarland: Concordia University Presidential Scholarship & Luther Promise $21,500, Badger Boys State Scholarship $2000. He will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study business and human resources.
- Olivia Krieser, daughter of Steve and Kristen, Stoughton: Viterbo University Heritage Scholarship $11,000, St. Scholastica Benedictine Scholarship $11,000, Concordia Wisconsin Regents Scholarship $13,000, CUW Concordia Grant $2850, Luther Promise Grant $2150, Wisconsin Lutheran College Collegiate Scholarship $13,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study exercise science.
- Sydney Langille, daughter of Jason and Kim, Lake Mills: Susquehanna University Provost’s Scholarship $37,000, The College of Saint Rose Presidential Scholarship $21,000, Lycoming University Faculty Scholar Award $28,000, Warrior Award, Lycoming University, $500, Loyola University Chicago Loyola Scholarship $22,000, Florida Institute of Technology Panther Fund Academic Scholar $18,000, Grand Canyon University Provost’s Scholarship $6500, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000, Hofstra University Dean’s Scholarship $26,000, St. Bonaventure University Friar’s Scholarship $24,000, Public Power Scholarship $500. She will attend UW-Madison to study sociology.
- Elizabeth Loppnow, daughter of Carl and Laura, Lake Mills: Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship $4,400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000. She will attend Grand Canyon University.
- Madison McGurk, daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert, Lake Mills: Bethany Lutheran College Presidential Academic Scholarship $13,000, BLC eSports Scholarship $2000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to major in biology.
- Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, McKenna, Lake Mills: Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship $9400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000, Arizona State University President’s Award $15,500, Purdue University Presidential Scholarship $10,000. He will attend Grand Canyon University to major in finance.
- Emily Meiller, daughter of Renee, Madison, and Larry, Madison: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1000, WLC Regents’ Grant $1600, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Grant $3650. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study marine biology.
Haylee Meske, daughter of Jeff and Jayne Meske, Jefferson: FFA Alumni $500, Sons of American Legion $500. She is pursuing an apprenticeship at Aztalan Engineering and will attend Milwaukee Area Technical College for quality engineering.
- Hannah Meyer, daughter of Matthew Meyer, Lake Mills: Carroll University Presidential scholarship $17,000. She will attend Carthage College for nursing and pre-med.
- Hailey Miller, daughter of Doug and Monica Miller, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship $6500. She will attend Grand Canyon University for hospitality management.
- Mia Murray, daughter of LoToya, Middleton: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1000, WLC Regents Grant $3150, Wisconsin Grant $3650WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, Edgewood College Washburn Scholarship $11,000, Edgewood Grant $9500, Marquette University Pére Marquette Scholarship $16,000. MU Grant $19,000, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Excellence Scholarship $18,000, Destination MSOE Scholarship $3000, MSOE Grant $11,612, Cornell College Founder’s Scholarship $24,000, Cornell Scholarship Grant $10,193. She will attend Cornell College to study engineering.
- Julia Neuberger, daughter of Dan and Dawn Neuberger, Lake Mills: Milwaukee School of Engineering Daniel Moceri Scholarship $5000(renewable two years), MSOE Werwath Scholarship $24,000, Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship $2000. She will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study biomedical engineering.
- Benjamin Neumann, son of Brian and Rebecca Neumann, Oconomowoc: Iowa State University Generations scholarship $1500, ISU Quest Award worth $7000. He will attend UW-LaCrosse to study business finance and accounting.
- Sydney Nommensen, daughter of Brad and Dyann, Fort Atkinson: Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship $18,000, MU Ignatian Distinction Scholarship $2,000, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000. She will attend Marquette University to study physical therapy.
- Alyssa Ratzow, daughter of Brad and Shelly, Watertown: Ripon College Dean’s Scholarship $28,000. She will attend Ripon College for biology.
- Kaylee Raymond, daughter of Kyle and Amy, Sun Prairie: Baylor University Deans’ Scholarship $18,000. She will attend Baylor University to study nursing.
- Carter Roekle, son of Dan and Ellie, Middleton: University of Wisconsin Platteville Merit Scholarship $1500, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Scholarship $24,000, Destination MSOE Scholarship $3000, Iowa State University Journey Award $9000, Michigan Technological University University Student Enrollment Award $6000, Michigan Tech Gold Level National Scholars Award $14,000, Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship $23,000, Valparaiso College of Engineering Scholarship $2000. He will attend Purdue University to study mechanical engineering.
- Lillian Runke, daughter of David and Joan, Sun Prairie: Concordia University-Wisconsin Merit Scholarship $16,000. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in social work.
- Stephanie Schafer, daughter of David and Sandy, Lake Mills: Wisconsin Lutheran College Collegiate Scholarship $15,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in elementary education.
- Caroline Schulz, daughter of Jon and Lori, DeForest: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College.
- Darren Schuster, son of Thomas and Jessica, Juneau: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, WLC Regents Grant $1750, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Grant $1700. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in psychology.
- Devin Splinter, son of Dan and Cheryl, Ixonia: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1500, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in secondary education.
Lily Storlie, daughter of Justin and Michelle, Lake Mills: Madison College United Cooperative Scholarship $1000. She will attend Madison College to study marketing.
- Evelyn Terry, daughter of Jonathan and Amber, Ixonia: Concordia University Presidential Scholarship $12,000, CUW Concordia Grant $5233, CUW Luther Promise $767, CUW Concordia Assistance $1000, Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500, Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7400, GCU Canyon Christian Consortium $1500. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in nursing.
- Joy Thompson-Wurz, daughter of Sarah Thompson, and Greg and Melanie Wurz, Lake Mills: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Art Scholarship $2000, WLC STEM Scholarship $6000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship $500. She plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in marine biology.
- Sarah Ulsberger, daughter of Michael and Melinda, Fort Atkinson: UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship Tier 2 $1000, UW-Stout Chancellor’s Scholarship $3000, Columbia College Chicago Dean’s Scholarship $11,500, CC-C Columbia Scholar Award $2500. She will attend UW-Stout.
- Kendra Wilson, daughter of Kip and Sarah, Cottage Grove: Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship $21,000, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier2 $1000. She will attend UW-LaCrosse for exercise science-physical therapy track.
- Laura Zank, daughter of Daniel and Barbara, Juneau: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2000, WLC Partner2Learn $2500, WLC Visit Scholarship $500Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2000, WLC Partner2Learn $2500, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College for elementary education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.