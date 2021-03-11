JANESVILLE — “Last call!” will be shouted out to customers near closing time Saturday, just as it has at Legends Tavern for nearly 37 years.
But when co-owner Tim Millis turns up the lights and does it Saturday, “last call” will mean much more than it has the previous 13,000-plus times it has been yelled, advising patrons they have 30 minutes to head out the door.
On Saturday, it will be the final “last call” for the bar that is an institution in downtown Janesville.
Millis and co-owner Dave Harrison will close the front door for the final time Saturday evening. The business partners decided to sell the tavern to Janesville native Greg Hughes, who plans to renovate the building at 11 N. Main St. into a high-end Italian wine bar.
Genisa—named in honor of Hughes’ mother—has a planned opening of May 15, which would have been Genisa Hughes’ 87th birthday.
The “in with the new” means “out with the old.” While Millis and Harrison are looking forward to retirement, they both will miss their regulars and the good times they brought. The regulars are going to miss coming to their bar—whether it was to down a few on Christmas Eve, cheer on the Packers during chilly Sunday afternoons, or just to see friends.
Thousands of people have walked through the narrow doorway into Legends. Just take a look at the Facebook page “Why We Love Legends” to get an idea how many people have enjoyed 11 N. Main St. The postings include generations of families.
“A lot of them are in their 30s now,” Millis—known as “Milly”—said of the sons and daughters of his original customers. “As long as their kids don’t start coming in. But I don’t think we have to worry about that now.”
The history of Legends began in 1980 and involved several other Janesville bars and Bruce Monson and Kevin Monson. They hired Millis, who was living in Whitewater, to work at the Bear Trap Saloon, which was located down the block from the current Legends.
The Monsons have owned downtown several bars and buildings over the years. Bruce bought The Office bar and wanted to switch the liquor license to the building at 11 N. Main St., which was an insurance office. Bruce asked Millis to go in with him.
Millis agreed.
And the Legends name?
“Johnny Badertscher owned Sporty’s up the street,” Millis said. “When I was working at the Bear Trap, he always called me “The Legend.” We knocked around several names before we said, ‘How about just Legends?’”
A downtown institution was born.
“We gutted it and started from scratch,” Millis said of the former insurance building. “We opened on April 1st, 1984, and have been here ever since.”
Harrison got into the business as a part-time bartender. He spent summers working as a forest firefighter on the West Coast and bartended at Legends during the winter starting in 1985.
Millis bought Monson out in 1992.
“In the late ’90s, I was starting to think I could use somebody in here so I don’t have to be here all the time and take a load off,” Millis said. “I brought Dave in in 1999.”
So Harrison began “putting out fires” year-round.
“It was easier out West,” he said, laughing.
The relationships and camaraderie the bar created greatly outnumbered the “fires.”
“You can’t put a number on it,” Millis said about the friendships he has made. “It’s the people that have kept this place open. The employees and the customers.”
One of those customers holds a special place in Millis’ heart. He met his wife, Jodi, at Legends in 1985. They married in 1997.
Millis and Harrison rarely worked behind the bar the past five years. They credit their staff for keeping Legends going.
“It’s the staff that keeps the customers coming in,” Millis said. “Without them, there is no way we’d be here right now.”
Joy Williams cleaned the bar every day for 35 years until she retired two years ago. That left Lindsey Arneson as the veteran of the staff. She answered a Legends newspaper ad for bartenders nearly 17 years ago. For the past four years, she has worked strictly the opening shift from 3 to 8 p.m. four or five days a week.
“It took me a while to accept the fact that we were closing,” she said in the midst of a full bar at 4 p.m. Tuesday. “There are tons and tons of memories. It’s a family atmosphere down here, and that is why we stick around.
“I’ve been crying a lot lately,” she said a bit later. “I’m not going to lie.”
Millis is 66 years old. Harrison is 59. Until the pandemic forced the bar to close for 76 days last spring, the two never thought about selling.
Hughes, who is the main owner of Janesville bars Gameday, Bazinga and Barkley’s Burgers, Brews and Dawgs, first envisioned Genisa when he saw the back of Legends from across the Rock River last summer. He approached Millis, whom he has known for years, about the possibility of buying the building.
Millis could not turn down the chance to sell.
“It was all in timing for me,” he said. “I just turned 66. I started at the Bear Trap when I was 25. I started this place up when I was 29.
“It was like, when will this opportunity ever come knocking again?”
Hughes realizes the impact the closing will have on patrons.
“Tim is the ultimate Janesville legend and someone anyone would be proud to call a friend,” Hughes said. “It’s impossible to find someone who knows him that doesn’t like him and respect him.
“Janesville owes him a big thank you.”
When the building is turned over to Hughes on April 2, Millis and Harrison are going to begin their post-Legends lives.
Millis is going to enjoy life with Jodi—who retires from her job as a purchasing manager for Rock County on April 1—at their Mineral Point Avenue home.
“I’m not going to be looking for a job,” Millis said.
Harrison, an outdoorsman through and through, has no set plans.
“I’m going to get in a boat and fish for the next two months and contemplate life,” he said. “I’m going to take the next year off. I have a lot to do at home.”
But he will miss the people.
“Everyone who walked through that door made Legends Legends,” Harrison said. “Good, bad or indifferent.”
And now Legends’ long run is down to the last two days. Saturday will be tough for both owners, but especially for “The Legend.”
“It’s going to be an emotional day,” Millis said of the finale. “This has been like home for a lot of people, and it still is for a lot of people.
“You don’t know how many times I’ve felt guilty. This is a lot of people’s gathering spots, including ourselves. So how do we stay in touch? How do we maintain this relationship with everybody when the nucleus is gone?
“I tell you, it’s been wearing on me a little bit.”
On Saturday, there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of experiences recounted of the fun times, the Christmas Eves, the Packers games at “Little Lambeau” and other exploits.
Stories of Steve Sullivan will be shared, too. “Sully” was a longtime regular who painted the huge Legends sign on the interior brick wall with Eric Whipple. “Sully” died Feb. 15 at age 56.
His obituary stated: “If Legends was likened to Cheers, Steve “Sully” was its Norm … everyone knew his name.”
Millis misses Sully. And he will miss all the customers who made the bar what it has been for nearly 38 years. Arneson—who plans to join the Genisa staff—will be there at the final closing time, along with many other past and current bartenders.
There will plenty of toasts to the past and future.
“We like to think of this place as anybody, in any walk of life, they felt comfortable coming in here,” Millis said.
So when the scheduled 8 p.m. closing time rolls around Saturday—neither Millis nor Harrison are not 2:30 a.m. people anymore—Millis knows it will be difficult to get up and make that final “last call.”
“If I can even talk,” he said. “If I’m not crying my eyes out.”
Odds are he won’t be the only one.
