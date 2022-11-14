JEFFERSON—Augie Tietz was a force of nature.
Area officials spoke Monday of Tietz’s dedication to the preservation of the wilder areas of Jefferson County as members of the county’s board of supervisors prepare to bestow an honor on their late, former colleague in the form of an official resolution Tuesday recognizing his accomplishments.
Tietz died Nov. 4 at the age of 84. He was a native of Watertown.
“Augie was one of those rare people who made everyone around him feel special,” Tietz’s old friend and colleague, retired Jefferson County Parks Director Joe Nehmer, said. “He was the ‘real deal.’ What you saw is what you got. What you got is someone who was was loaded with compassion.”
Nehmer recalled that he first knew Tietz through governmental service.
“His understanding of the issues before him was always impressive,” Nehmer said. “It was after that, that we became close friends. I am so thankful for his friendship. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and the entire Watertown and Jefferson County community.”
Tietz served on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors in Watertown’s District 4 from July of 2009 until January of 2021 and the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will be asked this evening to recognize Tietz’s unusual successes.
Tietz lent his expertise to the county’s board of health; economic development consortium; law enforcement, emergency management and strategic planning committees, and veterans service and Wisconsin River Rail Transit commissions.
He was chairman of several of these panels.
Arguably, however, it was Tietz’s performance on the parks committee for which he will be best remembered.
A leader who loved nature
In an interview with the Daily Times and Union in 2020, Tietz theorized as to why he was such an enthusiast about Jefferson County’s parks and was one of the ongoing spearheads of the their preservation and sensible growth.
Tietz recalled that he was always a leader in his neighborhood as a boy, in the military and, later, in business. Growing up, he said, he wanted to be a park ranger.
“Things just fell into place,” Tietz said as he sat outside one warm, sunny afternoon in late September of 2020 at a Jefferson County Park he helped establish on the Rock River near Watertown, Cappie’s Landing.
Tietz recognized the natural gem that is Jefferson County, a place that legendary naturalist Aldo Leopold enjoyed visiting.
“We looked at this area as a channel between Milwaukee and Madison—a last-remaining green spot,” Tietz said of himself and other park planners.
“Augie was very involved with his community, giving countless hours to the Watertown Rotary Club, Watertown Main Street Program, United Way, Interurban Bike Trail Initiative, Watertown Elks Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Watertown, and served as an Alderman for the City of Watertown,” the county’s resolution for Tuesday states. “Augie has been recognized for the planning of, and securing of funds for, the construction of the Interurban Trail, Korth Park and Cappie’s Landing during his service as a Jefferson County board supervisor.”
Augie will be sorely missed
The resolution says it is fitting for Tietz to be recognized by supervisors for his public service, dedication and thoughtfulness, which it says “will be missed by many.”
The parks department’s Advanced Program Assistant Mary Truman echoed the sentiments of the resolution.
“Augie was an advocate for all that is encompassed under the umbrella of Jefferson County Parks,” she said. “His dedication to preserving our natural resources and creating new outdoor recreation opportunities was constant. Jefferson County parks are better simply because of Augie. We are lucky to have had an ‘Augie’ in our world. He will be missed.”
Jefferson County Parks Director Kevin Wiesmann called Tietz, “a special guy who is already missed by all who worked with him.”
Wiesmann recalled that the parks department’s employees had the pleasure of working with Tietz as a member of the parks committee for more than 15 years and there were several notable things about him that leapt to mind.
Friendships influenced parks success
“His friendships within the community were unbelievably important to the success of the projects he spearheaded and supported,” Wiesmann said. “People respected Augie and were willing to come together to see the vision he had for projects come together.”
Wiesmann noted that Tietz, was “Watertown” to his core.
“He always wanted to see projects be realized that would benefit the community he loved,” Wiesmann said. “Cappie’s Landing and the Interurban Trail are two examples of projects Augie was passionate about, and he was at the center of bringing them to fruition. His smile and commitment to public service will be sorely missed.”
He had vision
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier recognized Tietz for his passion and labeled Tietz a “visionary.”
“He offered the county his selfless service and he was a gentleman. These are some of the key words to describe Augie,” Wehmeier said. “Augie was passionate about a wide variety of topics for Jefferson County—especially his work for parks, human services and economic development. He also offered his services to his fellow veterans on the Jefferson County Veteran’s Service Commission.”
Wehmeier said that, as Tietz looked to the long term, he focused on how improvement to quality of life through placemaking activities—such as creation of parks—can lead to greater opportunities for economic growth, but also create healthy lifestyles, and improve physical and mental health.
“He saw how all aspects of county operations can work collaboratively to complement each other and, ultimately, help all,” Wehmeier said. “Augie always carried himself as a public servant and looked at ways to improve the communities he served, but he always engaged in these policy matters with a human quality that touched all that were part of looking to the end goals.”
Wehmeier said one of Tietz’s ultimate passions was to build the Interurban Trail, which had been in his sights—and the county’s books—for decades.
“You could see his joy in the initial phase being complete,” Wehmeier said.
Phase II of the project, running east from Watertown all the way to Ixonia, was completed near to the exact, Nov. 4 date of Tietz’s death.
Mayor remembers “public servant”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland described Tietz—who was also a former city alderman—as “an incredible public servant.”
“He devoted his time and talents to bettering his community in a magnitude that very few have,” she said. “Augie went above and beyond for projects he felt would benefit the community and that advocacy served our city well. Our community was greatly impacted by Augie and his work, and that impact will be felt for generations to come.”
