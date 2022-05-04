PALMYRA — Caren AbiChahine is getting an international education while giving her fellow students at Palmyra-Eagle High School a more worldwide perspective.
AbiChahine, 16, from Batroun, Lebanon, came to PEHS through the “YES” exchange program, facilitated by American Field Service.
She started the year as one of two foreign exchange students at PEHS but the other student, from Pakistan, had to leave early. She speaks fluent English, along with French and Arabic.
While attending Palmyra-Eagle High School, AbiChahine is living with Sarah Schuelle (whom some readers might recognize through her role as the reading specialist at Sullivan Elementary School), her husband Craig, and children Solomon, 12, Gabe, 8, and Nora, 6.
This marks her first time in the United States.
AbiChahine had not seriously contemplated studying abroad until her teacher introduced students to the exchange program and seriously recommended they apply.
The Lebanese student decided this represented a unique opportunity to learn about another part of the world while developing her English language skills and independence.
At home, AbiChahine lives with her mother, a homemaker; father, a topographic engineer; an older sister, age 19, and two younger sisters, ages 13 and 8.
The area they live is much more cosmopolitan than rural Palmyra. The whole country of Lebanon is only 4,000 square miles but the area in which she lives is a larger city with a flourishing local culture and many public attractions.
When she first arrived in Wisconsin Aug. 6, AbiChahine was surprised that we didn’t have public transportation, nor was the local community really set up for pedestrians — you have to drive everywhere.
AbiChahine said that personally, however, Palmyra-Eagle community members have been very welcoming. She said the older members of the community have been interested in learning about her home country, and her fellow students have been friendly and nice.
She said she has enjoyed introducing people to her home country — which is not one of the most well-known spots in the world — while also showing her Wisconsin peers that she’s pretty much like any other teen.
“I hope to change some stereotypes,” she said.
At the same time, AbiChahine said she had to discard some stereotypes she had about Americans before she came over here, such as the idea that we only ever eat fast food.
The Lebanese student got involved in various aspects of the community right away, meeting the Lions Club and visiting the library.
In school, she joined the dance program and played with the volleyball team, also taking part in Student Council.
Her classes this year include pre-Calculus, physics, sports nutrition, advanced art, anatomy and physiology, Advanced Placement psychology, broadcast media, computer, and U.S. history.
Of these, her favorite classes are anatomy and physiology, physics and AP psychology.
While many of the individual subjects are familiar, the way things are taught here is different than how things are taught back in her home country.
“At home, it’s more study, study, study,” AbiChahine said.
Moreover, the school culture is different as well, with sports and extra-curriculars playing a much more prominent role in American schools.
“At home, sports are mainly done through clubs,” she said.
In addition, she said, people don’t play so many different sports. Instead, Lebanese students who play sports focus on one particular sport early, and practice that single sport for years and years.
The school day is arranged differently as well.
“In my school, we have no homeroom, no study halls,” AbiChahine said. “Instead of lunch in a cafeteria, we have two 30-minute break periods. You can bring your own lunch or go to a little store in the school, and people tend to eat outside.”
In her home country, students also pretty much stay in one room all day and the teachers come to them, unless the class requires the use of a laboratory, computers or athletic facilities.
Among the highlights of her experiences with PEHS so far, AbiChahine listed the state dance team competition as her favorite.
“It was really neat,” she said.
She also had a great time visiting the Universal Studios theme park in Florida with her host family.
AbiChahine also has enjoyed experiencing all of the holidays American-style.
While people in her country do celebrate Christmas, there are not so many gifts. Easter, too, is celebrated where she lives but there are no Easter baskets or candy.
She said she really enjoyed the American holidays of St. Patrick’s Day, which she found really unique, and Halloween.
“I did go trick-or-treating with my host family. It was fun,” AbiChahine said, noting that she originally had not planned on dressing up but but she got into the Halloween spirit and put on a chef costume.
Still on her “to-do” list yet during her American exchange is a trip to Chicago.
“I’d like to see what a big American city is like,” AbiChahine said. “Before I came here, I’d never heard of Palmyra, but Chicago is a city you know about.”
She said she also has enjoyed meeting other AFS students, including Jefferson’s two exchange students this year, Haoming Li from China and Felipe Torres from Brazil.
AbiChahine also has enjoyed associating with fellow French-speaking exchange students from the Madison area when large AFS groups get together.
She said she also was really looking forward to the remainder of the school year, including prom and graduation.
AbiChahine’s exchange visit ends the day after the graduation ceremony, when she will go from being an honorary PEHS senior to an underclassman again.
When she returns to her home country, she has a couple more years of schooling left, ending with the big baccalaureate exam. She then hopes to attend a university to study medicine and ultimately to enter that field.
She also hopes to continue with many of her hobbies, which include playing piano, soccer, painting and reading.
AbiChahine said the whole exchange experience has been very eye-opening and she would recommend it to those with the right personality.
“It’s not right for everyone, but if you have a positive mentality, are open to new experiences and don’t mind being on your own, it can be really rewarding,” she said.
