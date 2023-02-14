Lebanon Luckies 4-H club member Vette receives awward
4-H club leader Debbie Behl presenting Lebanon Luckies 4-H club member Luis Avila Vette with the Kevin Stippich Memorial Award.

 Contributed

Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club member, Luis Avila Vette was presented with the Dodge County 4-H Kevin Stippich Memorial Award by 4-H club leader Debbie Behl in December.

Vette received overall senior achievement within Dodge County. He is currently in his tenth and final year as a Lebanon Luckies 4-H member, according to Lebanon Luckies President Claire Jaeckel.

