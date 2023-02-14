Lebanon Luckies 4-H club member Luis Avila Vette receives award Daily Union Staff Feb 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now 4-H club leader Debbie Behl presenting Lebanon Luckies 4-H club member Luis Avila Vette with the Kevin Stippich Memorial Award. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club member, Luis Avila Vette was presented with the Dodge County 4-H Kevin Stippich Memorial Award by 4-H club leader Debbie Behl in December.Vette received overall senior achievement within Dodge County. He is currently in his tenth and final year as a Lebanon Luckies 4-H member, according to Lebanon Luckies President Claire Jaeckel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
