Education has seen many changes over the years, but few as precipitous as the switch to virtual schooling that came about last spring, and other subsequent shifts brought on by the pandemic.
It was a year ago today — March 18, 2020 — when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mandated that all school buildings close in response to the newly declared COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 13, as the school day ended and the Jefferson district prepared for its previously scheduled spring break, students learned that the break would extend for two weeks instead of one. Teachers had heard just hours earlier about the extended break and the potential shift to virtual schooling.
In Fort Atkinson, district planners initially had thought to bring students back on Monday, March 16, for two days ahead of the statewide shutdown. However, on the 15th, Fort administrators decided to close early and take additional time to prepare for a distance-learning approach.
At that point, almost no one predicted that in-person classes wouldn’t reopen until the fall, far less that some students still would be attending virtually through the close of the 2020-21 school year.
The past pandemic year has provided many lessons for schools, from a crash course in educational technology to envisioning new ways of doing things.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that for him, the biggest takeaway from all of the pandemic transitions was the importance of community.
“We’ve always known that for schools to succeed, you need the support of the community, from parents to businesses,” Rollefson said. “It is absolutely essential that we work together to help our students succeed.”
The importance of parental support was reinforced immediately when families suddenly had to oversee their children’s virtual education, making sure that their youngsters could access their online classes and that they stayed engaged.
On the flip side, the fact that everyone suddenly was schooling at home underlined all of the needs in-person school had been fulfilling.
“Parents need a place for their children to go, but schools are about so much more than day care,” Rollefson said. “They provide a safe, healthy environment for our kids to be where they’re safe, where they can be fed, and where they learn and make friends.”
While all state schools were limited to virtual instruction last spring, it put a lot of pressure on parents, especially the “essential workers” would could not do their jobs from home.
It became apparent that despite the danger of COVID-19, schools needed to provide a safe space where students could access their schooling even at the height of the pandemic.
In response, the school district opened “safe spaces” where the most vulnerable children — those with no parental supervision at home, those without access to the internet where they lived, and those who had other risk factors — could stay during the school day, with strict pandemic protections.
Meanwhile, the district worked to aid families without a good home internet connection or those without the electronics they needed to tune in to virtual classes. That meant getting laptops out to all students and providing internet “hot spots” to connect students to WiFi in otherwise dead zones.
At the same time, Jefferson — like other area districts — developed a system to get free meals to every family during the pandemic, completely shifting how school food service was done, with almost no turnaround time.
Interaction importantEven as teachers became adept at all kinds of different technologies to enable virtual learning, the whole experience really reinforced the value of education the way it traditionally has been delivered: in-person, interactive, hands-on, in a classroom of peers.
That was the main factor that led the Jefferson schools (and other area districts) to reopen to in-person learning in the fall of 2020, while still allowing families to choose virtual instruction for their students if they desired.
Instruction in the fall would be synchronous in Jefferson, with everyone (face-to-face and virtual) tuning in to classes at the same time. This presented further challenges for educators who then had to address two groups of students at once, developing two parallel lesson plans.
For example, Foods students in the classroom could make recipes on site, with pandemic protections in place. Foods teacher Kim Hart delivered supplies where necessary, but students at home still had to make do with differing kitchen setups and they did not always have all the equipment they needed.
The added challenge of simultaneously instructing in-person and virtual students also required more prep time for teachers.
“Essentially, their work had doubled,” Rollefson said. “We couldn’t double their prep time, but we did increase it by making Fridays virtual throughout this school year.”
That allowed teachers extra time to prepare dual lessons for each class, to meet with virtual students and to make sure virtual learners got all of the materials they needed.
Meanwhile, administrators, teachers and custodians worked to put in place a whole series of strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school buildings, including mask-wearing, social distancing and intensive cleaning regimens.
“Is there a place for technology in education?” Rollefson asked, rhetorically. “Certainly, there is, and to some degree we have been using some of these options for years.”
For example, students who were home-bound due to serious health conditions could connect with their teachers online, while high-schoolers with scheduling conflicts or who sought to take higher level courses not necessarily offered through the local school could enroll in a distance-learning class via the Jefferson Dane Interactive Network.
However, overall, research has backed teachers’ experience that in-person instruction is the most effective, and that’s what teachers have trained and prepared for, Rollefson said.
Interaction is really key for good learning, he said, and the collaboration, teamwork and problem-solving skills that students develop at school also are highly sought after by employers, just as much as good literacy and math skills.
PlanningDespite all of the challenges of the past year — the sudden shifts to virtual learning, the overturning of longstanding systems and traditions — the whole pandemic has brought staff members together, the Jefferson superintendent said.
“We really had to problem-solve together,” Rollefson said.
“All of our staff were involved: teachers, food service, custodians,” he added. “I am really, really proud of how the staff came together.”
There have been many transformational efforts in education in previous years — such as the security overhaul districts across the nation got after the Columbine shootings and subsequent incidents. However, districts typically planned for those changes over many months.
“We’d set up teams, develop a timeline and we’d have 18 months to study the issue,” Rollefson said.
Everyone in the Jefferson district, students and teachers alike, remembers March 13, 2020. When the news broke about the pending shutdowns, there wasn’t much time to absorb it. Immediate action was required across all departments, and so was patience, flexibility and resiliency.
“What did we learn?” Rollefson asked. “How to really, really roll up our sleeves and problem-solve. Have there been bumps and stressors along the way? Yes, but I think we’ve been remarkably successful under the circumstances.”
As the district rolled out the series of changes staff, students and family members would have to accommodate, he said he determined that thorough and clear communication was essential.
“It’s important to convey not only the what and how, but also the ‘why’ of what we’re doing,” Rollefson said.
More technology toolsAnother benefit of all of the pandemic changes has been to accelerate technological advances in schools and to broaden the array of tools available to educators, some of which will continue to be used even as the current pandemic situation fades.
“Now if a child is going to be home for two weeks following a surgery, we can make use of a virtual connection to keep them engaged with their class,” Rollefson said.
And while people worldwide have gotten tired of the endless round of Zoom meetings the pandemic has brought to some workplaces, virtual meetings have proved a handy option in some instances.
For example, the Jefferson district just has finished several rounds of interviews for two big staff positions — that of the curriculum and instruction director, and the high school principal. All of these interviews were done virtually.
“Right now, if you bring individuals in, they’d have to mask up, and that would eliminate much of the non-verbal communication,” Rollefson said.
Virtual staff meetings also have proven effective, especially when bringing together people from different schools, Rollefson said.
Nikki Krause, Sullivan principal, traditionally would be driving 20 minutes to a Jefferson meeting and then 20 minutes back to Sullivan Elementary, he noted. Without that trip, she can attend to more duties at the school she oversees.
Special education meetings for students with Individualized Education Plans also have been going really smoothly online, Rollefson noted.
Mental health
One final issue that the pandemic has highlighted has been that of mental health — that of staff members as well as students.
This past year has been rough on almost everyone. The sudden, unpredictable changes. The elimination of so many positive assets that people depended on for social and emotional enrichment. Pandemic fears, health concerns, job losses and other unexpected economic pressures.
Couple that with an increased workload for teachers mastering a steep technology learning curve, dealing with increased class preparation responsibilities, and finding new ways to accommodate struggling students.
“A lot of educators are experiencing flat-out burnout,” Rollefson said. “They can’t wait until they can return to normal routines.
“We have people who have been separated from their families due to quarantine, who are trying to deal with child care issues and their own children while teaching others,” he added. “It’s been tough. In the meantime, we’ve had to have a lot of listening sessions to make sure we’re doing everything we can to help.”
Meanwhile, students — teenagers especially — are struggling with what some are calling the “lost years” of the pandemic.
They haven’t been able to gather or interact with friends as they would in a normal year. Sports, plays, social events and academic competitions all have been impacted.
Technology struggles and COVID-related absences have put more people behind in their classes.
As far as student mental health goes, reports of trauma and suicidal thoughts are way up across the nation.
In Jefferson, Pupil Services Director Kathy Volk said her binder of suicidal ideation reports is three times the size it has been in previous years.
“I am prayerfully thankful that we haven’t lost anyone,” Rollefson said. “But we have heard from a lot of students and parents about an increase in trauma and suicidal thoughts. We hear the same thing from Human Services, and the police and sheriff’s departments. It has been a rough year.”
