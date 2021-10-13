MILWAUKEE — Retired firefighter Chuck Roberts, from Eagle, participated in the American Lung Association in Milwaukee’s Fight For Air Climb a dozen times and in total raised $53,769.
Now, the local firefighter is being honored for his amazing efforts to help end lung disease.
The Lung Association launched its 2022 Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar to honor local heroes and support its vision of a world free of lung disease. This is the second annual calendar recognizing the Fight For Air Climbs’ top supporters who participate in a yearly event held in more than 40 cities across the country.
“I continue to participate in the Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness and money to get rid of this terrible disease, which many firefighters suffer from after increased exposure to gases, chemicals and smoke while on duty,” Roberts said. “I’m thankful that the Lung Association’s calendar helps support lung health for current and future firefighters.”
The mission of the Lung Association hits close to home with firefighters. Respiratory diseases remain a significant health issue for firefighters and emergency responders. Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic issues, including lingering cough, hoarseness, asthma, allergies and, in more extreme cases, might be diagnosed with lung or bronchial cancer.
“Firefighters like Chuck are not only out there saving lives every day, they fund-raise and participate in events like our Fight For Air Climb in their free time,” said Megan Cordova, executive director of the Lung Association. “We are amazed by their daily sacrifice and are honored that Chuck, as well as so many other local heroes, participate in our event.”
The 2022 calendar features photos of our top fundraising firefighters and firefighter teams at their local Fight For Air Climbs. It also includes fire safety tips, statistics on how fires affect our lung health and tips for firefighters’ local Fight For Air Climb. All proceeds will support the Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.
